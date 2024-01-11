Biopulse Solutions Marks Its Inaugural Year With A ₹360 Million Valuation.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Mumbai, Maharashtra Jan 11, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

BioPulse Solutions Pvt Ltd., proudly announces significant milestones and achievements at the start of 2024 as it continues to bring in innovations in bioprocessing technologies that would significantly benefit the biopharma industry. BioPulse Solutions set out with the initial goals of introducing innovative solutions in Single-Use Bioprocessing Technology and redefining customization for the industry.

Having inaugurated the state-of-the-art certified Class 7 & 8 cleanroom facilities at Hyderabad, in October 2023, the company looks to build end-to-end single-use bioprocessing solutions for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers. BioPulse Solutions also has a stainless steel bioprocessing customization and engineering facility at Nashik.

BioPulse Solutions' vision revolves around“Enabling Solutions for a better tomorrow” that transform their pain areas into performance centers.” The company prides itself on being India's first open architecture single-use bioprocessing integrator, offering unique hybrid solutions that seamlessly integrate conventional stainless-steel process systems with the latest single-use technologies. This approach provides unparalleled flexibility and choice for customers.

Piyush Jain, CEO of BioPulse Solutions had this to say about the achievement.

"We are thrilled to announce that BioPulse Solutions Pvt Ltd. has reached an astounding valuation of ₹360 million in our latest investment round. This achievement is a testament to our dedication, innovation, and the incredible team that makes it all possible. As India's First Open Architecture Single-Use Bioprocessing Integrator, we have consistently disrupted industry norms and set new benchmarks. This financial achievement not only validates our unique approach but propels us toward a future of even greater impact and innovation in the Bio-Pharma and bioprocess industry. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our investors, partners, and the entire BioPulse community for their unwavering support as we continue to shape the future of bioprocessing technologies."

The company has tied up with technology partners to bring in world-class solutions that have not yet been taken advantage of. BioPulse Solutions has also introduced value-added services that aid customers in navigating the challenges of a fast-evolving Biopharma industry including customizations, validation, documentation, and more to ensure customers are focused on what they do best, manufacture life-saving drugs. This coupled with the open architecture and hybrid approach, brings back the power of choice to the customer giving them more control. The company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the Biopharma and bioprocessing industries.