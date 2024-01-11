Audiovisual Council Of Azerbaijan To Keep Track Of Pre-Election Promo Going

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. In accordance
with the legislation, the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan
conducts monitoring during the time of pre-election promotion and
constantly controls the conditions of pre-election promotion on
television, said Chairman of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan
Ismat Sattarov, Trend reports.
The chairman made the statement during a meeting on the
possibilities of equal election campaigning and the basics of the
activities of media subjects in the early presidential election in
Azerbaijan.
He noted that the council is ready to fulfill the tasks set to
it by the legislation within the framework of its authority.
"The Electoral Code of Azerbaijan's 'Law on Media' governs media
campaigning operations during the pre-election and election
periods. Chapter 13 of the Electoral Code contains provisions
relating to pre-election promotion. It establishes the requirements
for the media, particularly audiovisual media, throughout the
election period. Pre-election promotion typically begins 23 days
before election day and finishes 24 hours before the commencement
of voting," he said.
According to Satararov, in cases of violation of the Code's
election campaign rules, the CEC has the authority to apply to law
enforcement bodies, courts, and the Audiovisual Council on the
initiative of the media group it formed with a submission to
prevent illegal campaign activities and hold audiovisual
broadcasters and their officials accountable under the law.
