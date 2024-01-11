Audiovisual Council Of Azerbaijan To Keep Track Of Pre-Election Promo Going

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. In accordance with the legislation, the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan conducts monitoring during the time of pre-election promotion and constantly controls the conditions of pre-election promotion on television, said Chairman of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan Ismat Sattarov, Trend reports.

The chairman made the statement during a meeting on the possibilities of equal election campaigning and the basics of the activities of media subjects in the early presidential election in Azerbaijan.

He noted that the council is ready to fulfill the tasks set to it by the legislation within the framework of its authority.

"The Electoral Code of Azerbaijan's 'Law on Media' governs media campaigning operations during the pre-election and election periods. Chapter 13 of the Electoral Code contains provisions relating to pre-election promotion. It establishes the requirements for the media, particularly audiovisual media, throughout the election period. Pre-election promotion typically begins 23 days before election day and finishes 24 hours before the commencement of voting," he said.

According to Satararov, in cases of violation of the Code's election campaign rules, the CEC has the authority to apply to law enforcement bodies, courts, and the Audiovisual Council on the initiative of the media group it formed with a submission to prevent illegal campaign activities and hold audiovisual broadcasters and their officials accountable under the law.

