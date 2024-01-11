Share Of Tourism In Non-Oil Economy Reaches 3.4 Percent

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
As a whole, the development of tourism was considered one of the
main directions in the development of the non-oil sector; the share
of the sector in the non-oil economy reached 3.4%. As a result of
the policy carried out by President Ilham Aliyev, the establishment
of the main principles of state policy in the field of tourism and
the basis of tourism activities, the introduction of mechanisms
such as tax and customs concessions, the cancellation of a number
of licences, the creation of tourism and recreation zones, and the
liberalisation and facilitation of the visa regime have created a
real revival in this sector.
According to Azernews , this was noted in the
statement released by the representatives of the tourism sector in
Azerbaijan.
"During the last 20 years, the great successes achieved thanks
to President Ilham Aliyev's determination, political will,
foresight, and independent political course have created radical
changes and a completely new landscape in the tourism industry.
Liberation of our lands after a 30-year occupation under the
leadership of the victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham
Aliyev, and the victory we won in the Patriotic War are written in
golden letters in the history of our nation. The anti-terrorist
operation in September 2023 lasted only 23 hours and 51 minutes. As
a result of this unique operation, which belongs to the military
textbooks, the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan was fully
ensured. Today, the Azerbaijani flag is flying proudly in Shusha,
Khankendi, and Khojaly. This is a celebration of the purposeful and
determined policy of President Ilham Aliyev.
Ensuring accessibility, which plays an important role in the
development of tourism, has been the focus of special attention for
the past 20 years, as a result of which the country's air, land,
and railway infrastructure has been developed. This, in turn,
stimulated an increase in investment in modern hotel and tourism
businesses. During the past period, the most famous hotel brands in
the world have established business in Azerbaijan, winter tourism
complexes and health centres have been established, and modern
event spaces have been built for local and international events.
This process continues today.
Over the past 20 years, a great development path has been made
in the direction of training human capital with the necessary
knowledge and skills in various sub-fields of tourism, the
formation of a higher education system that allows training
specialists who create service and value in the tourism labor
market, promotion of state-business partnerships in the field of
tourism education organisations.
In recent years, Azerbaijan has hosted the Eurovision Song
Contest, the European Games, the IV Islamic Solidarity Games, the
UEFA European League final, the European Football Championship, the
74th International Astronautical Congress, the Formula 1 Azerbaijan
Grand Prix and other such large-scale international events. The
decision to hold the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties
to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29 in
Azerbaijan this year is a clear indicator of the increase in the
prestige of our country in the international community as a result
of the successful policy of President Ilham Aliyev.
Historical events such as the restoration and reconstruction
works carried out in the field of protection of national-cultural
heritage and integration into tourism and the inclusion of a number
of material and intangible heritage examples of Azerbaijan in the
UNESCO World Heritage List in recent years have contributed to the
creation of a positive image of our country, as well as led to the
awareness of the world community about the wealth and tourism
potential we have, an increase in the number of foreign tourists,
and serious motivation in domestic tourism.
Today, Garabagh and East Zangezur, which have been looted and
destroyed for 30 years, are becoming a paradise. A large tourism
infrastructure is being created in these regions based on green
thinking, 2 internationally important airports have already been
opened, and 1 more will be opened. New roads are being built.
Serious work is being done in the direction of the Zangazur
corridor. In the near future, Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur will
become the most modern tourism centers of the region and the
Caucasus as a whole.
As associations specialising in the tourism industry, we can
also see the changes in Azerbaijan through the eyes of foreigners.
Today, the success achieved by Azerbaijan under the leadership of
President Ilham Aliyev is admired all over the world. The
increasing influence of the leader of Azerbaijan on an
international scale increases interest in our country. Now more
foreigners want to come to Azerbaijan.
We, as associations specialising in the tourism industry,
declare that we are proud of President Ilham Aliyev, who has led
the country from victory to victory. We fully support the policy of
President Ilham Aliyev, who turned Azerbaijan into the most
powerful state in history through the path of National Leader
Heydar Aliyev.
The unified position and opinion of all associations specialized
in the tourism industry is that President Ilham Aliyev's policy
should continue. Ilham Aliyev is the victorious leader of the
victorious nation!
Signatures:
Chairman of the Board of the Association of Travel Agencies of
Azerbaijan, Goydaniz Gahramanov
Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Hotels Association,
Eldar Alimuradov
Secretary General of the Association of Tourism Guides of
Azerbaijan, Tural Musayev
Chairman of the Board of the Association of Tourism Bloggers of
Azerbaijan, Azer Garibov
Head of the Board of the Association for the protection of
cultural heritage and Tourism support of Azerbaijan, Turkay
Gasimzade
Member of the Board of” DAIR " Hotels and Restaurants public
Union, Samir Safiyev
Chairman of Azerbaijan Ecotourism Association, Samir Dubandi
Ruslan Guliyev, chairman of Azerbaijan Health and Thermal
Tourism Support Public Union
Chairman of the International Association of travel and tourism
Professionals, Jeyhun Ashurov"
