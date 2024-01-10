Lexisnexis Announces Launch Of Lexis+ AI Commercial Preview In The UK And Canada, Most Comprehensive Global Legal Generative AI Solution

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Lexis+ AI delivers secure generative AI tools grounded in LexisNexis' unrivalled legal content to fuel efficiency, effectiveness, and reliable results for lawyers

London – 11th January, 2024 – LexisNexis® Legal & Professional , a leading global provider of legal information and analytics, today announced the launch of the UK and Canadian commercial preview of Lexis+® AITM, a generative AI solution designed to transform legal work. Grounded in the largest repository of accurate and exclusive legal content, Lexis+ AI combines the power of generative AI with proprietary LexisNexis search technology and authoritative content. Results are always backed by verifiable, citable authority or source. Lexis+ AI is now generally available in the USA, following a successful commercial preview in 2023.

Lexis+ AI technology features conversational search, insightful summarisation, intelligent legal drafting capabilities and document upload capabilities, all supported by state-of-the-art encryption and privacy technology to keep sensitive data secure.

Conversational search simplifies the complex and time-consuming legal research journey, providing a search experience for diverse legal questions with citations, facilitating lawyers' ability to complete research effectively and efficiently.

Enhanced summarisation provides a custom summary of legal documents to speed up and guide insightful analysis.

Generative document drafting guides customers throughout the legal drafting process, generating a first draft of a legal document, and allowing users to change the language and tone from a simple prompt.

Document upload capabilities enable users to rapidly analyse, summarise, and extract key insights from legal documents.

“We're thrilled to bring this transformative technology to our UK customers,” said Gerry Duffy, MD of LexisNexis UK.“The Lexis+ AI solution is a proven first-of-its-kind tool for lawyers and will dramatically improve the speed, quality, and effectiveness of their practice and business. We have taken a customer-first approach to all our innovation, research and product development.”

LexisNexis is teaming up with leading law firms, such as Eversheds Sutherland (International), Macfarlanes, Pinsent Masons and CMS UK, as part of its commercial preview program to tap into their expertise for advice and feedback.

“We are supporting the research and development of generative AI across the industry,” said Rachel Broquard, Service Excellence Partner at Eversheds Sutherland (International).“LexisNexis is a key content provider, so its roadmap will be closely watched as many firms' on-ramp to generative AI-based research.”

“LexisNexis has been leveraging artificial intelligence technology, including natural language processing and large language models, in our legal solutions for years, and we've been using generative AI in our research and development labs for more than two years,” said Jeff Reihl, Chief Technology Officer, LexisNexis Legal & Professional.“As a leader in legal AI and analytics, we are well positioned to serve as firms' trusted partner in launching professional-grade, legal generative AI tools.”

LexisNexis is responsibly developing legal AI solutions with human oversight. LexisNexis, part of RELX, follows the RELX Responsible AI Principles , considering the real-world impact of its solutions on people and taking action to prevent the creation or reinforcement of unfair bias. The company's commitment to data security and privacy in the legal industry spans more than 50 years. LexisNexis employs over 2,000 technologists, data scientists, and subject matter experts to develop, test, and validate its solutions and deliver comprehensive, accurate information.

To support lawyers in their understanding of AI and the opportunities it will present, the Lexis+ AI Insider program offers free and exclusive access to webinars, thought leadership, and breaking news on the latest AI technologies free and open to all legal professionals. Insiders can sign up to be among the first to experience Lexis+ AI. To join the Lexis+ AI Insider program, visit .

For more information on Lexis+ AI, visit

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,300 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 35,000 people over 40 percent of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £58, €68, $74.



Media Contact

Matthew Leopold

Head of Communications

LexisNexis

...

+447788435569