Kuwaiti Lawmaker Calls For End To Gaza Genocide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Parliaments across the Islamic region should ratchet up efforts aiming to put an end to the "genocide" being committed against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, a Kuwaiti lawmaker said on Wednesday.

Such efforts include putting in place a definitive ceasefire in Gaza to subsequently allow the delivery of humanitarian aid there, Kuwaiti chief of the parliamentary caucus Dr. Mohammad Al-Mahan told pan-Islamic talks in the Iranian capital.

The Kuwaiti lawmaker slammed Israeli efforts to "forcibly displace" thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, calling for accountability over the "war crimes" perpetrated by senior Israeli leaders, which entails decisive action on the "legal and political" fronts, he underlined.

He cited a statement issued by the Kuwaiti parliament's foreign affairs committee, which calls for the backing of a case of genocide South Africa has filed against Israel before the International Court of Justice, while also recalling a speech by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah before a gathering of Arab leaders, in which he vociferously reiterated unwavering support for the Palestinian statehood rights.

The Kuwaiti lawmaker went on to urge nations across the wider Arab region to sever diplomatic ties with Israel in a show of support for the Palestinians, saying such a measure was "honorable" in light of the status quo. (end)

mw









MENAFN10012024000071011013ID1107706031