US coast guard cutter apprehends over ton of cocaine valued at USD32.2M

(MENAFN) The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell apprehended over a ton of cocaine valued at more than USD32.2 million on Tuesday, as reported by authorities.



Two distinct seizures occurred in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea, resulting in the confiscation of 2,450 pounds of cocaine. The United States Coast Guard issued a statement indicating that these operations also led to the arrest of six smugglers.



“Thanks to the tremendous efforts of the Coast Guard crews and agency partners involved with this interdiction, Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell brought these suspected smugglers and illicit contraband ashore for prosecution," Stated Lt. Cmdr. Colin Weaver, the Commanding Officer. "Coast Guard crews continue to deliver on our important missions of homeland and maritime security to save lives and thwart transnational criminal organizations operating in the Caribbean.”



The Department of Justice will now prosecute the six suspected smugglers who were apprehended in federal courts.



“These interdictions relate to Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces designated investigations. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach,” the U.S. Coast Guard declared.



The confiscations were carried out by teams from the USCG Cutter Richard Dixon, the USCG Cutter Dauntless, and the Joint Interagency Task Force South.

