Lighthouse Learning Appoints Sadashiv Nayak As CEO Of K-12 Schools

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, January 08, 2024: Lighthouse Learning, India\'s leading Early Childhood and K-12 Education Group, has announced the appointment of Sadashiv Nayak as the CEO of its K-12 Schools.



Sadashiv would be responsible for spearheading the Group\'s K-12 school\'s portfolio across all the brands, including EuroSchool, Billabong High International School, Centre Point School, and Heritage Group of Schools.



Sadashiv is a seasoned industry professional with over 30 years of experience across sectors, with a strong background in driving business turnarounds, building brands, pioneering category disruptions and leading enterprise wide transformations. Under his leadership the Lighthouse Learning Group\'s K-12 vertical will foster continued education excellence across all institutions.



Previously, Sadashiv served as the CEO of Future Retail Ltd., Future Consumer Big Bazaar, where he played a pivotal role in driving growth, profitability, and market leadership. His contributions created the earliest value retail teams in India and transformed the operations to become omni-channel and inclusive to PwD shoppers. During his tenure, he spearheaded multiple business positions at Unilever, Asian Paints and Pantaloons.



Announcing the appointment, Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder & Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning, said, \"We are excited to welcome Sadashiv to lead our K-12 Schools Network. His remarkable experience, particularly in leadership, marketing, sales, and strategic thinking, has consistently proven instrumental in driving organisational success. His ability to navigate complex business landscapes, drive business growth and devise innovative strategies are notable and will make him a valuable addition to the Lighthouse family. We aim to expand our footprint across the country, providing inspiring educational experiences that create lasting value for students, parents, and our dedicated team under his leadership\".



On the occasion, Sadashiv Nayak, CEO, K-12 Schools, Lighthouse Learning, said, \"I am privileged and delighted to embark on this journey with Lighthouse Learning, an organisation, synonymous with excellence in education. Education is the cornerstone of a thriving society, and I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of young minds across the Group\'s K-12 Schools. Lighthouse Learning has already established itself as a beacon of quality education, and my vision is to further elevate this impact\".



An alumnus of NITK-Surathkal and XLRI Jamshedpur, Sadashiv has been a member of the Facebook Council of India as well as CII committee in Retail and FMCG. Beyond his corporate achievements, he has also mentored several startup founders in EdTech, manufacturing, online marketplaces and ventures in the space of inclusion of PwD.





About Lighthouse Learning Group:



Lighthouse Learning (formerly known as EuroKids International) is India\'s leading Early Childhood & K-12 Education group backed by global investment firm KKR. The group is driven by its purpose to unlock human potential and ignite the Love for Learning in every child. With its portfolio of brands - EuroKids Preschool, Kangaroo Kids Preschool, EuroSchool, Billabong High International, Centre Point Group of Schools (Nagpur), Heritage International Xperiential School and Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Lighthouse Learning is committed to deliver holistic development of its 175,000+ students across its institutions. The group works towards delivering a robust foundation for future generations with innovation in pedagogy, use of appropriate technology and focus on child safety.



Celebrating over 20 decades in education, the group has always stayed ahead of the curve and is a harbinger of change in the educational landscape. With a \'Child First\' ideology at its core, it has set new standards and raised the bar in many aspects, including enriching pedagogy and building a nurturing learning environment for children, using technology in enhancing learning engagements, creating employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for women or leading the way in enabling safety protocols for its students at the pre-school and schools.



With a wealth of ideas and experience and 2 decades of success in Early childhood and K-12 education, Lighthouse now plans to revolutionize learning in the education sector. With a network of over 1,400+ Pre-schools and 53 Schools, Lighthouse Learning empowers 1300+ women entrepreneurs across the nation and employs a workforce of over 15,000.

