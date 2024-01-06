(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Azizi Developments Sponsors 5th meeting of the Dubai Racing Carnival







The first of the new year at Meydan Racecourse features two group races, both important stepping stones to the Dubai World Cup night



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 6 January 2024: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is sponsoring all nine races of the fifth meeting of the Dubai Racing Carnival, which took place on Friday, the 5th of January 2024 at the Meydan Racecourse. As part of its long-standing pillar partnership with the Dubai Racing Club and its master planned community presence in MBR City, in close proximity to the Meydan Racecourse, this is now the 7th consecutive year that the developer is sponsoring the Dubai Racing Carnival and Dubai World Cup.



Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said:“It is with the utmost pleasure that we sponsor another race meeting of the prestigious and awe-inspiring Dubai Racing Carnival. Our close partnership with the Dubai Racing Club, now in its seventh consecutive year, underpins our support of an exciting sport that is so deeply rooted in the UAE's culture and heritage, and is perfectly aligned with our pursuit of bringing communities together. It also allows us to contribute towards cementing Dubai's position on the world map as the ultimate city to host such monumental global gatherings.”

Major General Mohammed Dr. Essa Al Adhab, Executive Director of the Dubai Racing Club, said:“We look forward to welcoming our friends at Azizi back to Meydan Racecourse on Friday, for an extremely important evening of racing, featuring two group events. Azizi have been highly valued partners with Dubai Racing Club for several seasons, also sponsoring the G1 Azizi Developments Al Quoz Sprint at the Dubai World Cup meeting. We thank them once again for their support and wish their team and guests an enjoyable evening of racing.”



The Zabeel Mile, worth an incredible AED 850,000, is complemented by the Group 3 Dubawi Stakes, a vital prep race towards the G1 Dubai Golden Shaheen on 30 March. Now worth AED 700,000, the 1200-meter dirt contest was won last year by star sprinter Switzerland, who went on to finish second in the Golden Shaheen, a race he won in 2022.

Riviera in MBR City is part of Azizi Developments' award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.



Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain 'joie de vivre' - a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins - a vast, lush-green social space.





With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse - home of the Dubai World Cup - as well as Dubai's most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments' most coveted projects.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.



