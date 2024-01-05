Appex Innovation And Alkira Partner To Accelerate Digital Innovation In Health Tech

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Appex Innovation, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions in the health-tech industry, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Alkira, a leading multi-cloud networking company. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the healthcare landscape by leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance patient care and facilitate seamless communication between healthcare providers, hospitals, clinics, and patients.

Appex Innovation specializes in accelerating AI-driven innovation in the health-tech sector. With a focus on digitizing healthcare processes, their flagship offering iCareSecure Portals, provides a secure platform for digitizing and sharing medical data with providers, hospitals, clinics, and family members as needed. This intuitive platform ensures accessibility, collaboration, and timely sharing of critical medical information. The collaboration between Alkira and Appex Innovation, enables on-premises, cloud or multi-cloud Patient Health Data integrated from the EMRs/EHRs to the Appex Innovation MyHealth App.

By joining forces with Alkira, Appex Innovation aims to further enhance its capabilities and expand its reach in the healthcare market. Alkira brings its expertise in cloud networking, enabling the seamless integration of healthcare systems and the secure exchange of data. This collaboration ensures that healthcare organizations can leverage the full potential of cloud and AI-driven innovation, optimizing their operations, and thus improving patient outcomes.

By combining their respective strengths, the companies aim to deliver comprehensive solutions that address the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients. This collaboration will empower healthcare organizations to achieve higher levels of operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and patient satisfaction.

Ankur Vora, CEO at Appex Innovation said: "Our partnership with Alkira represents an exciting chapter in our journey to transform the healthcare multi-cloud landscape. Together, we will accelerate the adoption of AI-driven innovation and revolutionize the way healthcare organizations operate. Our joint offerings will empower patients, streamline healthcare processes, and ultimately improve patient care."

"Collaborating with Appex Innovation brings a health-tech perspective to infrastructure challenges Alkira solves for its enterprise customers," said Doug Houghton, Director of Channels at Alkira . "By combining our cloud networking expertise with their AI-driven solutions, we can enable healthcare organizations to optimize their infrastructure and securely share critical patient information. Together, we will pave the way for a more connected and efficient healthcare ecosystem."

Appex Innovation and Alkira are committed to delivering exceptional value to their customers. This partnership signifies a shared vision to leverage advanced technologies, promote innovation, and revolutionize the health-tech industry. Both companies are excited about the joint roadmap, which includes further enhancements to the MyHealth Patient Portal, expansion into new markets, and the development of groundbreaking solutions that will drive the future of healthcare.



About Appex Innovation: Appex Innovation is a leading provider of AI-driven solutions in the health-tech industry. Their flagship product, the MyHealth Patient Portal, empowers patients and healthcare providers to digitize medical reports and securely share them when needed.

About Alkira: Alkira is a pioneering cloud networking company that enables organizations to build and deploy highly agile and secure cloud networks as-a-service. With its revolutionary cloud networking platform, Alkira simplifies network provisioning, improves performance, and enhances security across multiple cloud and on-prem environments.