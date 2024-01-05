New Criminal Case Initiated Against Former Deputy Chief Of General Staff Of Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new criminal case has been opened against the former Deputy
Chief of General Staff of Armenia, Azernews reports.
The Armenian Prosecutor General's Office has opened a new case
against the former deputy chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant
General Haykaz Baghmanyan.
He is accused of laundering 251 mln drams ($600,000). Since the
beginning of last year he was accused of hiding his property and
large sums of income, as well as enrichment by illegal means.
It should be noted that Baghmanyan was also deputy head of the
CSTO Joint Staff from March 2018 to December 2020.
