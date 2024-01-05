21 Injured In Jerash Bus Crash

Amman, Jan. 5 (Petra)-- Twenty one were injured in a bus crash, on Friday, in Balila, Jerash governorate, the city's Public Hospital Director Sadeq al-Otoum said.Otoum informed Petra that the injured were taken to the hospital's emergency department by civil defense cadres, who then carried out the required examinations and treatments, determining that their condition was between good and medium.

