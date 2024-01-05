AGI Technology Once Again Spearheads Innovation With The Global Debut Of The First-Ever 2TB Microsd Memory Card.

(MENAFN- B2Press) UK - As 2023 concludes, AGI Technology, a proud Taiwanese storage brand, is set to elevate the storage product market with an unprecedented release. Shattering the world's maximum capacity records for microSD cards, they unveil a memory card that harmonizes top-notch efficiency with extraordinary capacity: the Supreme Pro TF138 2TB microSD card.

The Supreme Pro TF138 2TB by AGI Technology is a trailblazer, being the first microSD card worldwide to offer a 2TB capacity. It is equipped with the most functional specifications available, UHS-I U3 V30 A2, supporting video recording in up to 4K UHD and optimal app functionality. The card incorporates StorArt's newest controller model SA3309, ensuring stable and fast read-write speeds. When paired with AGI's proprietary card reader, it can surpass the speed limitations of UHS-I, achieving blazing transfer speeds of up to 170MB/s read and 160MB/s write.

As life's digital storage demands grow, this 2TB memory card brings its vast capacity to the forefront, fitting perfectly for cutting-edge handheld gaming devices, external use with iPhone 15, and high-resolution recording on Android smartphones, thus amplifying user convenience exponentially.

Amidst rapid digital storage advancements, AGI Technology remains a pioneer in innovation. This mass-produced 2TB microSD memory card solidifies AGI Technology's leadership in the global storage market.

Specifications for the Supreme Pro TF138:. Standard: SD6.1. Speed Classification: UHS-I U3 / V30 / A2. Capacity: 2TB. Speed: Reaches top read/write speeds of 170/160 MB/s with the specialized card reader.

Customers in the United Kingdom interested in the Supreme Pro TF138 2TB microSD card can find additional information and support on AGI Technology's official website at or purchase requests can be directed to [email protected] .

