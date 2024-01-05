MES Trains Teachers On Latest Pedagogic Skills

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MES Indian School organised a three-day empowerment programme for teachers to educate them on the latest and innovative methods in teaching and learning.

The members of the teaching faculty from MES Indian School and MESIS participated in the in-service programme at the Conference Hall of the school from January 2 to 4, 2024.

On the inaugural day of the plenary session, Principal Dr. Hameeda Kadar accentuated the importance of teachers acquiring the latest skills in teaching, as the requirement of the young world is ever changing so does the teaching community to the preferences of students.

Through a PowerPoint presentation, she emphasised the essentiality of teachers equipping themselves with 21st-century skills for teaching and learning.

Dr. Priyamvada Agarwal and Monica Bhardwaj, teacher trainers and the resource persons of the event, enlightened teachers on various topics which included, 'Active Learning and Effective Implementation of Active Learning Strategies' and 'Mindfulness and Well-being for Teachers and Students'. The topics covered by the teaching faculty during the session were 'Effective use of CBSE Resource Materials in Teaching- Learning Process' by Shyna Anil, 'Developing Numerical Skills' by Jamsheera and Salila, 'Assessments to Identify Learning Gaps and Evaluation Manners to Measure Students Understanding' by Anjana Ajith Kumar and Shamna V, and 'Emotional Intelligence to Enhance Teaching' by Riswa.

Other topics included 'Microsoft Tools' by Nazia and Keerthy, Balance Life - The Wellness Wheel and 'Classroom Management for Different Styles of Learners' by Irene Thomas, Raihana Sharin K and Fashna Abdul Samad, school counsellors, 'Skill Development Activities in Kindergarten' by Aswathy and Safwa, 'Diverse and Effective Educational Strategies in Classrooms' by Farheen Asim and Sumayya P A and 'Orientation for Islamic Studies' by Manasul Ansari and Rassia Hamza.

Pramila Kannan, Principal MESIS, and the officials of all the sections of MES Indian School were among those who were present on the occasion.