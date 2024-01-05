(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Etisalat MOTB Starts Tomorrow! Get Ready For the Perfect Fusion of Fun, Flavours and Fashion







Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 4 January, 2023: It's almost here! Everyone's favourite Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) pop-up, Etisalat MOTB, the original flagship alternative shopping destination, is back. Join in the fun from tomorrow (5 January) right the way through until 14 January at Dubai Design District (d3) - the epicentre of design and creativity in the city.





Prepare to be dazzled with fun, flavours, fashion and more at this free-to-enter open-air market. Discover new designers and pick-up one-of-a-kind items from homegrown and international brands offering vintage treasures and stylish fashion for men women and kids - including the very latest in streetwear and sportswear. Or take home that piece of must-have jewellery and perfect homeware item that you never knew you needed. This is an epic youth-driven shopping experience like no other, teeming with unique finds and exclusive treasures that you simply won't find at your local mall. Etisalat MOTB is one of the trendiest activations that has only grown bigger and better over the last ten years, offering the coolest experiences for the youth.

But that's not all! With an action packed-schedule spanning day to night, get ready to experience captivating and immersive live entertainment from up-and-coming musical talent, plus mesmerising dance performances and thrilling on-stage competitions, from rap battles to dance offs. Make sure you also stop by to check out the Emarat Gen-Z Bubble Installation, SlamJam Half-Court Basketball, unique paint experiences by Wild Paint and the must-visit the Gamers Hub – an E-gaming zone that's sure to be packed.

All beauty enthusiasts out there will not want to miss this - Fenty Beauty is back, and this time, with the awe-inspiring Fenty Beauty Drive In. Located inside Etisalat MOTB, swing by to snag the best products, get your shade matched, and enjoy an exclusive sneak peek at upcoming launches - if you're lucky you might even score some extra Fenty Beauty goodies along the way.

Etisalat MOTB is also the best spot to satisfy those foodie cravings, with delicious bites to savour from a unique line-up of food trucks, brilliant new foodie concepts and even an experiential cafe with creative Instagram elements just perfect for your social feed. There's a feast for every taste, with some of the very best home-grown brands - including Michelin-rated offerings, craveable casual bites, health conscious delights, mouth watering Asian fusion, coffee and confectionery, and more. You'll be wowed by the culinary excellence on offer.

And don't forget to bring the little ones – there are lots of wonder-filled activities planned just for them.

Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Running from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, get set to see the city at its best during the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy Dubai's perfect winter weather. Adventures are waiting to be discovered in every corner – from enchanting experiences to out of this world entertainment – each and every day, for 38 days. And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring homegrown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone.