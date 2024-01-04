Epicor Names Big Valley Marketing Its US AOR

(MENAFN- PRovoke) AUSTIN, TX - Enterprise software company Epicor, which saw annual revenues top $1 billion in 2022, has moved its US PR business to Big Valley Marketing.



Epicor named Big Valley its US PR agency of record following a competitive review that started last September. Ogilvy was the incumbent agency.



Big Valley is tasked with driving Epicor's US business through increased market visibility, thought leadership and influencer engagement, while distinguishing the company and its products from key competitors such as Oracle Netsuite and Microsoft Dynamics. Solidifying relationships with high-profile tech reporters is also among the goals.



“We're excited about our partnership with Big Valley Marketing, as we aim to further distinguish Epicor as a fast-growing innovator in the enterprise software space,” said Aaron Masterson, the company's global head of corporate communications.“Big Valley's deep technology expertise will be critical in helping us communicate the full value of what Epicor brings to customers across industries, incorporating powerful technologies from cloud computing and business intelligence to AI.”



Austin Texas-based Epicor specializes in making enterprise software tailored for specific industries including automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing and retail. The company, which has offices in the UK, UAE, India, Mexico, Hong Kong and Australia, has more than 4,500 employees worldwide.

