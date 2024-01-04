Golin Elevates Jonny Bentwood To Global Data & Analytics Role

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Golin has promoted head of data and analytics Jonny Bentwood to global president of data and analytics, in a newly-created role.



Since joining the agency in 2017, Bentwood has grown Golin's data and analytics practice to more than 100 specialists around the world, and evolved the function from retrospective, evaluation-based measurement to develop IP and planning, data and analytics tools with a focus on data-led strategy and outcome-based measurement.



The team is now integrated into some of the agency's biggest accounts and saw a 32% increase in business last year, due to work with clients including Asics and Walmart.



In his expanded role, Bentwood will focus on measurement innovation and providing more analytics counsel to top clients, and he also joins Golin's global executive leadership team.



Bentwood continues to report to CEO Matt Neale, who said:“Jonny pioneers how clients use measurement, and he has broken new ground for using data in strategic planning that no-one has done before. Under his tenured leadership, he has grown the department and integrated its specialty across our business. I'm looking forward to having his knowledge impact more of our global portfolio as his unit continues to prove the value of measuring public relations in our work.”



Bentwood said:“As a self-proclaimed geek, I'm proud that we're making investments to future-proof not just our own business, but that of our clients. We're embedding analytics into everything we do, proving the value of data-driven strategy, and our clients trust in us to push them beyond just measurement-based work so that they can reach audiences in more significant ways that impact their bottom line.”



Golin's data and analytics team has won multiple awards for its consumer, health, corporate and purpose-driven work, including being named the AMEC measurement team of the year for the fifth year in a row in December.

