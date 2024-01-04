New Year Brings An Upgrade For Northern Tool + Equipment Store In Pompano Beach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With more space, customers will have an additional 2,000 products to choose from

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is kicking off the new year with a big upgrade and fresh start for their Pompano Beach store. The relocated store is now at 1301 W. Copans Rd. and is already open to customers. The move increases the store footprint by 11,000 square feet, adds more than 2,000 additional products for customers to explore and expands the parking lot to accommodate customer vehicles including dually trucks, work vans, commercial vans and bumper pull trailers.

"Growing our community in Pompano Beach is an exciting way for us to start the new year," said Northern Tool + Equipment VP of Retail Steve Spears. "We have a great base of loyal customers in the area, and we'll now be able to supply DIYers and tradespeople with even more of the high-quality tools we know they depend on every day."

The new location will allow more people in the Pompano Beach community to find the right tools and equipment for their needs and experience the knowledgeable staff and first-rate customer service Northern Tool is known for.

The Minnesota-based retailer has 140 stores across the country with a goal of continuing to grow its presence nationwide.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at 140 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool

