Non-Fossil Power Capacity Rises 22.6% To 266.78 GW In 2025: Pralhad Joshi

MENAFN - KNN India)India recorded a landmark year in its clean energy transition in 2025, with installed non-fossil fuel power capacity rising to 266.78 gigawatts (GW), a 22.6 per cent increase over the previous year, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said.

Non-fossil capacity stood at 217.62 GW in 2024, with the country adding a record 49.12 GW during 2025, reflecting accelerated deployment of renewable and clean energy sources.

Solar power emerged as the primary growth driver, with installed capacity rising sharply from 97.86 GW in 2024 to 135.81 GW in 2025, registering a year-on-year increase of 38.8 per cent. Wind energy capacity also saw steady expansion, increasing from 48.16 GW to 54.51 GW, a growth of 13.2 per cent.

Other renewable energy segments also contributed to the overall increase in non-fossil capacity. Bioenergy capacity reached 11.61 GW, including 0.55 GW from waste-to-energy off-grid projects, supporting clean fuel generation and waste management initiatives.

Small hydro power capacity increased to 5.16 GW, aiding decentralised and region-specific energy development. Large hydro power capacity stood at 50.91 GW, including 7,175.6 MW of pumped storage projects, enhancing grid stability and facilitating higher renewable energy integration.

Joshi said the record growth in 2025 reflects decisive policy direction, long-term planning and sustained implementation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the progress strengthens India's pathway towards energy security, climate responsibility and a self-reliant green economy.

The minister added that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy will continue to work closely with states and stakeholders to further accelerate renewable energy deployment, as India moves steadily towards its target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030.

(KNN Bureau)