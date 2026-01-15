'Vaazha 2' To Hit Screens On April 2 This Year

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 15 (IANS) The makers of director Savin S A's 'Vaazha 2', the second instalment from the franchise, on Thursday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 2 this year.

The announcement was made using the film's official handle @vaazhamovie on Instagram. The announcement post read, "Vacation starts when #Vaazha2 comes!! #April2. Biopic of a Billion Bros. Director: Savin SA. Writer: Vipin Das. #VaazhaII @vaazhamovie."

It may be recalled that the makers had announced in November last year that shooting for the eagerly awaited film, featuring Hashir, Alan, Ajin and Vijayan among others, had been completed.

Taking to his Instagram page, producer Vipin Das had said, "Finally after 115 Days...It's a wrap for 'Vaazha II - Biopic of a Billion Bros!' As previously, we are introducing new talents and technicians along with seasoned actors you love to bring you the best. See you in theaters soon!!"

For the unaware, the first part of the franchise, 'Vaazha', which was directed by Anand Menen and which had featured Jagadheesh, Kottayam Nazeer, Azees Nedumangad, Noby Marcose, Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Jomon Jyothir, Anuraj O.B, Saafboi, Anshid Anu and Sruthi Manikandan, among others, had gone on to emerge a superhit.

The simple, feel-good film, which had the tagline 'The biopic of a billion boys', struck a chord with audiences and emerged a big winner at the box office.

Its success led the makers of the film to come up with another instalment, turning the film in to a franchise.

It may be recalled that producer Vipin Das, at the time of announcing the second part of 'Vaazha', had said, "Thank you all for the overwhelming support for 'Vaazha'. Your response has truly inspired me to move forward with fresh talents again. We are thrilled to announce the launch of 'Vaazha II - Biopic of a Billion Bros!'. I'm proud to present our debut director, Savin SA, and cinematographer, Akhil Lailasuran, who have been by my side throughout my career. 'Vaazha II' features an incredible cast including Hashir, Alan, Ajin, Vinayak, and many more."

He then went on to list out the core team of the second part. Naming himself as writer of the film and Savin as director, Vipin Das went on to introduce Harris Desom, P.B Anish, Adarsh Narayan and Icon Cinemas as the co-producers of the film.

For the unaware, 'Vaazha 2' has been shot in a number of places including Dubai and Georgia. Interestingly, the unit had only recently announced that they had wrapped up the schedule in the UAE. The total count of shooting days then was 106.