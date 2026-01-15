403
France weighs sending satellite terminals to restore internet in Iran
(MENAFN) France is exploring the option of deploying Eutelsat satellite terminals to Iran to help restore internet connectivity, the French foreign minister said Wednesday.
Jean-Noel Barrot told lawmakers that all avenues are being considered to address the ongoing communications blackout in Iran, which persists amid widespread protests sparked by worsening economic conditions.
The Iranian Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, acting on orders from the country’s top security authority, has cut international calls and internet services.
The restrictions come as demonstrations continue in Tehran and multiple cities over the sharp decline of the rial and general economic hardships. Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of supporting “riots” and “terrorism.”
Authorities have not published official casualty or detention figures, but a US-based monitoring group estimates that at least 2,500 people, including protesters and security forces, have died, with over 1,100 injured.
