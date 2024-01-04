Manvendra Singh Hints At Returning To Saffron Fold

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 4 (IANS) Manvendra Singh Jasol, the son of late BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh, who joined the Congress from the BJP in 2018, is reportedly upset with the grand old party, giving rise to speculation that he might return to the saffron camp.

On Wednesday, talking to the media on the birth anniversary of his father late Jaswant Singh Jasol, he said,“I did not wish to contest elections from Siwana, but when I was sent there, I fought.”

When he was asked about joining the BJP, he said-“Let's see how the weather is. The supporters will decide what happens next.”

Earlier on the same day, in an interview given to the media on the birth anniversary of former minister Jaswant Singh, he said -“Do not make it public until the relationship is finalized with someone.” On the question of the changed profile on social media, he said "Today is the birth anniversary of father Jaswant Singh. It was his closest friendship with Atal ji. Both are together in the other world also. Have remembered him."

"Atal ji's family also finds this photo the best and beautiful. Keeping this in mind, I have posted a photo remembering both of them."

According to political analysts, as soon as the BJP's Bhajanlal Sharma was made the Rajasthan Chief Minister, speculation about Manvendra Singh joining the BJP had increased. Singh has had political differences with former CM Vasundhara Raje and the party neither made Raje the CM face nor gave her any post in the cabinet. In such a situation, it is now being said that talks are going on with senior leaders of the BJP and Manvendra Singh can again return to the BJP after 'Malmas' i.e. January 14.

In fact, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, former Foreign and Defence Minister late Jaswant Singh wanted to contest from the Barmer-Jaisalmer Lok Sabha seat. But the then CM Vasundhara Raje got Colonel Sonaram Choudhary from the Congress to join the BJP and got him the ticket. Since then a battle of self-respect started between Vasundhara Raje and the Jasol family. During this time, Jaswant Singh got injured after he slipped at home, went into a coma and later passed away. Due to this fight, Manvendra Singh left the BJP and joined the Congress in 2018. He contested two assembly and one Lok Sabha election on Congress tickets but lost all three.

The Congress made Colonel Manvendra Singh contest the 2018 assembly elections against the then CM Vasundhara Raje, but Manvendra lost. After this, he contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Barmer-Jaisalmer on a Congress ticket but lost to the BJP's Kailash Chaudhary by a huge margin. Manvendra was made the chairman of the Sainik Welfare Board in the Congress government.

In 2023, Manvendra Singh wanted to contest the assembly elections from Jaisalmer and started preparations there. But at the last moment, the Congress did not give him the ticket from there but from the Sivana seat. Manvendra contested the election from Siwana but due to the rebellion of the Congress candidate, the Congress got divided into two factions. Manvendra again lost and came third. He is reportedly annoyed with the Congress for not giving him the ticket from Jaisalmer.

