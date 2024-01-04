Kindergarten, School Destroyed In Russian Attack On Donetsk Region's Kurakhove

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 4, 2024, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the central part of the Donetsk region's Kurakhove.

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional State Administration Head Vadym Filashkin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In his words, Russians fired missiles at the town around 00:00 (midnight). Enemy projectiles destroyed a kindergarten, a school, a health center, and a café. Many apartment blocks were damaged.

According to the preliminary data, civilians remained unharmed. Further details are yet to be updated, Filashkin added.