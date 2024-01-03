Quality Council Of India And KVIC Join Hands To Elevate Khadi To 'World Class' Status

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ahmedabad, Jan 3 (KNN)

The Quality Council of India (QCI) formally inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), aimed at creating 'World Class Khadi Products, on Wednesday.

This agreement has marked an important step towards enhancing the quality of Khadi products and empowering artisans under the distinguished 'Made in India' banner.

It will facilitate the quality standards of the 'New Khadi of New India,' now recognised as a 'global brand', as per an official release.

As outlined in the MoU, QCI will play a pivotal role in supporting KVIC through various activities, including training initiatives to enhance the quality of Khadi and Village Industries products.

This collaborative effort seeks to improve productivity and marketability, both domestically and internationally.

Furthermore, QCI will actively contribute to the empowerment of Khadi artisans and the promotion of Khadi products through diverse mediums.

The alliance is anticipated to redefine Khadi as a symbol of quality and origin, positioning it prominently in the global marketplace.

On this occasion, Manoj Kumar, Chairman, KVIC said,“KVIC is continuously making efforts to make Khadi more modern.”

Under this, he added, three important MoUs were signed last year with Prasar Bharati, NBCC (India) Limited and Digital India Corporation, expanding which today an MoU has been signed with the Quality Council of India.

Jaxay Shah, President of QCI, expressed pride in partnering with KVIC, recognising Khadi as more than an industry – a symbol of India's rich culture and heritage.

He emphasised Khadi's representation of India's cultural identity, craftsmanship, and sustainability.

In the pursuit of India's development goals, this collaboration is expected to significantly contribute to greater global recognition.

The collaborative event in Ahmedabad witnessed the presence of representatives from Khadi institutions, Khadi artisans, Khadi workers, as well as officers and employees from both KVIC and QCI.

(KNN Bureau)