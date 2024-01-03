IND Vs SA, 2Nd Test: Mohammed Siraj Sets Social Media On Fire With 'Siuuuu' Celebration After 5-Wicket Haul

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Day 1 of the 2nd Test at Newlands, Mohammed Siraj continues his outstanding performance for Team India, securing a 5 wicket haul and

dismantling the South African top order. The dynamic pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah has proven to be exceptionally effective for India, putting the visitors in a favourable position. As the Indian team eyes more breakthroughs in the upcoming overs, the bowling partnership remains a key factor in their strategy.

In the second Test against South Africa, stand-in skipper Dean Elgar won the toss and elected to bat on Wednesday. Team India introduced Ravindra Jadeja into their Playing XI, opting to rest the experienced all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin for this match. The inclusion of Jadeja adds a new dimension to the team's balance, and fans are eager to witness the impact he brings to the game. As the action unfolds, cricket enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats, anticipating more thrilling moments in this highly anticipated Test encounter.

