HDFC Mutual Fund Initiates Strategic Expansion, Unveils 24 New Branches Across India to Enhance Mutual Fund Penetration

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, Jan 2, 2024 - HDFC Mutual Fund, one of India’s leading mutual fund houses has inaugurated 24 new branches across India. This is a strategic expansion initiative aimed at increasing penetration of mutual funds in India. These new branches will be opened at Angul, Coochbehar, Hazaribagh, Kharghar, Renukoot, Raebareilly, Balia, Muzaffarnagar, Firozabad, Chhindwara, Satna, Palanpur, Bardoli, Ratnagiri, Latur, Alappuzha, Thiruvalla, Vijaypura, Thoothukudi, Greater Noida, Solan, Dwarka, Sonepat and Sirsa. The unveiling of new branches positions HDFC Mutual Fund as one of the most accessible wealth creators in the country. This expansion underscores the company's mission 'To be the wealth creator for every Indian’.

HDFC AMC's initiative highlights its unwavering dedication to extend financial opportunities to investors across the length and breadth of the country, aligning seamlessly with SEBI's broader objective of financial inclusivity. The strategic establishment of branches at new locations is aimed to ensure participation of masses in India’s growth story through mutual funds. Presently, HDFC AMC operates through an extensive network of over 200 branches.

Mr. Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC Ltd. spoke on the occasion, "Our mission at HDFC Mutual Fund is to become the wealth creator for every Indian. This expansion of our branch network aims to make mutual funds more accessible across the length and breadth of our vast country. We want to enable masses to participate in India’s growth story and HDFC Mutual Fund, with a time-tested investment philosophy, wide array of offerings across asset classes and catering to diverse financial goals aims to provide investors viable investment solutions.”





