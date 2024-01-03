               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Astrakhan Companies Starts First Supply Of Fish Products To Azerbaijan


1/3/2024 2:15:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Companies from Astrakhan engaged in the production and sale of fish delicacies, including black caviar and sturgeon, have started supplying their products to Azerbaijan for the first time.

In an interview with the local media outlets, Andrey Markin, head of "Kaspriba" (Caspian Fish) Union of Fishing and Fish Processing Enterprises, noted that fish and fish delicacies remain a brand of the Astrakhan region and are in great demand among foreign countries.

"For the first time, we started supplying fish products to Azerbaijan, mainly raw fish, which is actively processed there. Astrakhan fish is used in the preparation of local national dishes," Markin said.

MENAFN03012024000195011045ID1107679231

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search