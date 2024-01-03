(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Giant Sloths and Llamas Lived 6 Million Years Ago in the South Zone of Costa Rica ⋆ Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment Travel Expoviajes: 10 Years of the Fair that Gets TicosTraveling

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle The Challenges and Rewards of Being an Expat in Latin America Culture & Lifestyle International Photographer Shows Captivating Images of the Tárcoles River Crocodiles Culture & Lifestyle Why Limon in Costa Rica is Full of Happy People? Culture & Lifestyle Change Your Relationship With... Christmas Culture & Lifestyle How to Prepare Hot Chocolate? The Recipe with a Touch of Orange to Show Off at the Costa Rican Christmas

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Local News Updated: January 2, 2024 Giant Sloths and Llamas Lived 6 Million Years Ago in the South Zone of Costa Rica

Museum has Exhibition in Finca 6

By TCRN STAFF January 1, 2024240 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadWorld News TCRN STAFF - January 2, 2024Costa Rica Promotes Diversifying Investments and Plans Alliances with the Middle East Environment TCRN STAFF - January 2, 2024The Natural National Symbols of Costa Rica Health TCRN STAFF - January 2, 2024Health Authorities Work on Inter-institutional Strategy to Control Fentanyl in Costa Rica TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

Fossils of horses, llamas, sloths, armadillos, mastodons, birds, crocodiles, dolphins and fish stand out in a new sample in the exhibition in the South Zone. In addition to the spheres that bear witness to the cultures that inhabited the Diquis centuries ago, the site known as Finca 6, in Palmar Sur, now shows the natural footprint of giant species that were in the region in even more ancient times.

The headquarters of the National Museum in this point of the South Zone has just opened the Encuentro exhibition. This is made up of about 30 fossils of animals such as horses, llamas, giant ground sloth , armadillos, mastodons, birds, crocodiles, turtles, dolphins and fish. They all lived in what is now known as Costa Rica about 6 million years ago. Specifically, they were found in the Coto Brus area, always in the south of the country.

This exhibition is based on research carried out by specialists and collaborators of the National Museum, led by geologist Ana Lucía Valerio. The area was opened on December 7 and can be visited as part of the Museum.

The Finca 6 Museum is located eight kilometers from the Palmar Sur park, on the road to Sierpe. You find it on Waze as“Finca Museum Site”. At the end of the year there is a special schedule where we work every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission costs ¢1,000 for nationals and $6 for foreigners (it drops to $4 if they are students). For children under 12 years of age, national students, older adults, indigenous people and inhabitants of the canton of Osa, admission is free.

-p- Advertisement - Source Tomas Gome ViaBeleida Delgado