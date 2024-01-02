Scandal over Christmas celebration in crowded hospital lobby

(MENAFN) A video capturing medical personnel engaged in a lively Christmas party within a busy Greek hospital has gone viral, triggering widespread outrage after it was shared by Pavlos Polakis, an MP from the opposition SYRIZA party, on Friday. The footage, shared on social media, portrays uniformed doctors dancing and clapping to live music in the central corridor of the hospital while a patient on a stretcher passes by.



The scene, described by Polakis as "the ultimate humiliation," has raised concerns about the appropriateness of such festivities in a medical facility. The video, recorded on December 20 at the Athens General Hospital "Korgialenio-Benakio," reportedly shows staff enjoying a Christmas party with live folk music during working hours.



Former Deputy Health Minister Pavlos Polakis expressed his dismay over the incident, emphasizing that such events should not take place in a hospital setting. His social media post drew attention to the lack of professionalism displayed during the Christmas celebration, particularly as patients were being transported through the central corridor.



The hospital administrator, Elpiniki Tavianatou, allegedly organized the event, and staff received invitations to the reception area for the party, which included a buffet and live music. The incident has prompted significant public backlash, questioning the appropriateness of hosting a festive gathering in a hospital environment, where patients and their families expect a focus on healthcare and professionalism.



In response to the widespread criticism, the Greek Ministry of Health announced the initiation of an internal investigation into the incident on Friday. Prior to the official reaction, there had been no immediate response from authorities, according to reports.



The controversy surrounding the Christmas party highlights the delicate balance between maintaining a positive work environment for healthcare professionals and upholding the solemnity and seriousness expected in a hospital setting. The investigation will likely delve into the circumstances surrounding the organization of the event and assess its impact on patient care and public perception of medical professionalism.





MENAFN02012024000045015687ID1107676359