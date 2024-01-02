News agency claims democrats made Trump ‘marytr’

(MENAFN) Former New Jersey Governor and 2024 presidential candidate, Chris Christie, has taken aim at Democrats, accusing them of inadvertently elevating Donald Trump to "martyr" status.



Christie's remarks come in response to the decision by Maine officials to exclude the former president from the state primary ballot, a move that Christie argues plays into Trump's narrative of victimhood.



In a recent interview with CNN, Christie did not shy away from criticizing fellow GOP contenders, including Nikki Haley and Donald Trump. However, the focal point of his critique was Maine's decision to bar Trump from the primary ballot, making it the second state to do so after Colorado.



Christie voiced his concern, stating that Trump's exclusion from the ballot only serves to strengthen his image as a victim. He remarked, "You know, he’s very good at playing ‘Poor me, poor me.’ He’s always complaining. The poor billionaire from New York who’s spending everybody else’s money to pay his legal fees."



The controversy surrounding Trump's exclusion from the Maine primary ballot stems from a 34-page decision by Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat. According to Bellows, Trump's disqualification is based on his comments and actions related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol. The decision cites Trump's use of a "false narrative of election fraud" to incite his supporters and direct them to the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election and the peaceful transfer of power.



Notably, this marks the first instance where the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution has been invoked to bar a presidential candidate from a state primary. The amendment prohibits individuals who have "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from seeking public office.



While Democrats have taken a strong stance against Trump, impeaching him over his alleged role in the January 6 riot and accusing him of incitement, the former president has consistently dismissed these allegations as part of a politically motivated "witch hunt."



As Trump's legal battles and political controversies continue to unfold, the exclusion from state primary ballots becomes a focal point of contention, with critics like Chris Christie asserting that such actions inadvertently contribute to the narrative of Trump as a persecuted figure. The broader implications of these decisions on the political landscape and Trump's future endeavors remain subjects of intense scrutiny and debate.





MENAFN02012024000045015687ID1107676038