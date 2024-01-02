South China Sea Hot Enough To Bubble Over In 2024

(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA – South China Sea disputes pitting China against Southeast Asian claimants are fast shaping to become the region's major flashpoint of 2024. In its final act as the outgoing chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Indonesia corralled the bloc's foreign ministers for an unprecedented diplomatic intervention.

As the world prepared for New Year celebrations over the weekend, Southeast Asian foreign ministers issued a joint statement calling on all rival claimant states to exercise restraint and pursue a peaceful resolution of the bubbling maritime spats.

It was the first time in recent memory that the regional body issued a stand-alone joint statement on the South China Sea disputes.

“We closely follow with concern the recent developments in the South China Sea that may undermine peace, security, and stability in the region,” the region's ten diplomatic chiefs said in a statement.

Although falling short of directly criticizing China, a top ASEAN trading partner, regional diplomatic chiefs emphasized their commitment to upholding stability in“our maritime sphere.”

The language rejected any suggestion, often claimed by Beijing, that the sea disputes are solely bilateral concerns among rival claimants. China, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as Taiwan, lay contested claims to the waterway.



Over the past three months alone, the Philippines and China engaged in increasingly risky encounters over the hotly-disputed Second Thomas Shoal, where a small Philippine marine detachment has been stationed for more than two decades.

The Philippines maintains that the disputed feature falls within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) per a 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling at The Hague, which rejected China's wide-reaching claims on the basis of international law under the UN Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

But the Asian superpower has warned that it would consider more decisive measures in order to thwart Manila's plans to refurbish its de facto military base in the Second Thomas Shoal this year.



“This will severely infringe on China's sovereignty, violate international law and the DOC. China will take resolute measures against any violation of our sovereignty and provocation, and firmly safeguard our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” China's foreign ministry said in a recent statement.

A member of the Philippine coast guard while being shadowed by a Chinese coast guard ship at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. Photo: Asia Times Files / Facebook Screengrab / Philippine Star via AFP

Manila's ambassador to Washington, Jose Manuel Romualdez, recently argued that“[the South China Sea] is the flashpoint, not Taiwan,” referring to international concern over Beijing's potential response to the victory of pro-independence forces in this month's Taiwanese elections.

“[If] anything happens in our area, it's like the beginning of another war, world war,” he added, emphasizing why all major players have a stake in constraining China's actions in adjacent waters to the Philippines.

Throughout the year, ASEAN was largely silent on escalating maritime disputes between the Philippines, a founding member of the bloc, and China, the region's top trading partner.