Venezuelan president demands reaction to UK warship

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro issued a stern warning to the United Kingdom, declaring that the dispatch of the warship HMS Trent to Guyana by Britain breaches the peaceful resolution agreement for the Essequibo dispute. Maduro characterized the move as a "practically a military threat from London" and a violation of the spirit of dialogue and diplomacy outlined in previous agreements with Guyana.



The United Kingdom had announced earlier in the week its decision to send the offshore patrol vessel to visit its "regional ally and Commonwealth partner." Maduro, however, viewed this as a provocation and threat to the peace and sovereignty of Venezuela, prompting him to order the activation of joint defensive action by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces. The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, in a statement, asserted the country's right to defend its maritime and territorial integrity within the framework of the Constitution and International Law.



This recent development comes on the heels of a national referendum in early December, in which Caracas laid claim to "Guayana Esequiba," a mineral-rich region that has been a subject of dispute between Venezuela and Guyana for over a century. Guyana, expressing concern over Venezuela's claims, has sought international assistance, leading to offers of mediation from Brazil and several Caribbean countries.



The Declaration of Argyle, signed by Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali on December 14 during a meeting in St. Vincent, had initially seemed to be a step towards de-escalation. Both leaders pledged to refrain from any escalation through words or deeds and established a joint commission to address the longstanding territorial dispute. However, the United Kingdom's decision to deploy a warship has reignited tensions and raised concerns about the stability of the region.



As the international community watches closely, the situation remains fluid, with the potential for further diplomatic fallout and military posturing. The dispute over Guayana Esequiba continues to test the resilience of diplomatic efforts, leaving the fate of the region hanging in the balance.





MENAFN02012024000045015687ID1107675312