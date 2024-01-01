John Abraham Buys Rs 70.83 Crore Bungalow In Mumbai; Location And Other Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) John Abraham's recent real estate purchase is making headlines and according to sources, the 'Force' actor has bought the bungalow for Rs 70.83 crore in Mumbai. Moneycontrol reported IndexTap in its story, which stated that the actor purchased a 5,416 sqft property in the Khar region of the city, as well as 7,722 sqft of land.

According to the source, the house is located on Khar's Linking Road and is close to various educational institutions. Abraham paid Rs 4.24 crore in stamp duty for the mansion, and the transaction was registered on December 27, 2023.

Professional front

This year, John had only one film release and it was in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'. In the film, he played the antagonist opposing SRK, and the actor's performance was lauded. Fans wished for a spin-off based on his character and the film went on to gross over Rs 1000 crore globally. John has several releases planned for the future year, 'Tehran' starring Manushi Chillar and Hadi Khanjanpour which will be released in April 2024. Next, he will be seen in 'Vedaa' alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and Sharvari Wagh. 'Force 3' is also under planning.

