Qatar's Development Assistance Continues In 2023 To Support Brotherly, Friendly Countries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In 2023, the State of Qatar, through its various government and non-government entities, continued its efforts to support brotherly and friendly countries in crises and natural disasters.

This is based on its principles and belief in joint international action to confront crises.

The most prominent of this assistance is as follows:

The Republic of Sudan:

Since the beginning of the Sudanese crisis, the State of Qatar has activated a humanitarian bridge to those affected by the conflict in Sudan.

Since May 2023, the State of Qatar has sent:



371 tons of development assistance, including food, medical and relief supplies.

1855 holders of Qatari residency and nationals of friendly countries were evacuated from Sudan. Government entities such as Qatar Development Fund, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as non-government organizations like Qatar Charity and Qatar Red Crescent Society, in cooperation with their partners in the Republic of Egypt and Chad, have contributed to these efforts.

Libya:

Last September, Qatar launched an air bridge to the brothers in Libya to help cope with the effects of the torrential disaster and devastating floods.

The assistance included the following:



Field hospital.

10 aircrafts loaded with relief and shelter materials. 322 tons of relief materials and medical consumables.

Afghanistan:

In 2023, the State of Qatar continued its efforts to assist the brothers in the Republic of Afghanistan.

Through its various institutions, Qatar sent assistance to cope with the effects of Herat's devastating earthquake, including:



4 military relief aircrafts. 172 tons of shelter, food and medical supplies.

Gaza Strip:

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against Gaza Strip, the State of Qatar has carried out an intensive air bridge to provide relief to Palestinian brothers affected by the military operations in Gaza Strip, with the participation of Qatar Development Fund, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Gaza Reconstruction Committee and Qatar Red Crescent Society.

The assistance included:



51 military relief aircrafts.

Field hospital.

1648 tons of medical, food and shelter assistance. 284 evacuees, mostly holders of Qatari residency and nationals of friendly countries.