The Dry-Aged Steak Guy Returns Home For London Grill Take-Over

Cinnamon Grand Colombo is set to tantalise the taste buds of Colombo's meat lovers and grill aficionados with a unique dining experience at the iconic London Grill, featuring the renowned“Dry-aged Steak Guy,” Chef Azam Riyard.

The event will take place from 10th to 21st Jan 2024, showcasing Chef Azam's expertise in dry-aged steaks.

Chef Azam Riyard, the Founder of the Clubhouse Steakhouse in London, is a self-taught, old-Trinitian with a passion for creating exceptional culinary experiences. Having made a name for himself in the UK and across Europe, Chef Azam is returning to his roots in Sri Lanka, bringing his skills and unique approach to the London Grill at Cinnamon Grand Colombo.

Kamal Munasinghe, Area Vice President, Cinnamon Colombo Hotels, and General Manager of Cinnamon Grand Colombo conveyed his enthusiasm for the upcoming hosting of Chef Azam. He remarked,“We are honoured to welcome Chef Azam back to Cinnamon and Sri Lanka. His reputation in the UK and across Europe precedes him, and it is truly a privilege to witness his return to his culinary roots.”

Chef Azam's culinary journey started at Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo followed by Cinnamon Grand Colombo, where he had a stint as a Receptionist and later moved into Sales. Influenced by his family's home-cooking traditions, Chef Azam developed a love for flavours, aromas, and ingredients, leading him to become a pit master renowned for his exceptional BBQ meats.

In the UK, Chef Azam identified a market void for halal steaks and embarked on a journey to perfect the art of aging beef. This led to the establishment of the Clubhouse Steakhouse, a premium destination for dry-aged steaks, unique sauce blends, and the only steak restaurant in Europe that dry ages halal beef in-house.

Upon his return to Sri Lanka, Chef Azam is enthusiastic about sharing his culinary expertise with the local gastronomic community. His ambition revolves around establishing a Steakhouse in Colombo, where he plans to infuse traditional Sri Lankan ingredients into his dishes, creating a culinary fusion that bridges the gap between Western, Eastern, Mediterranean and Asian culinary traditions. In addition to his culinary venture, Chef Azam has aligned himself with renowned international catering equipment brands, serving as an ambassador and brand specialist. Through these partnerships, he showcases how collaboration enhances and elevates his culinary creations.

As Chef Azam returns to Sri Lanka, London Grill guests can savour the intricate flavours of dry-aged meats and seafood featured on the exclusive a la carte menu. The menu, curated by Chef Azam and the award-winning culinary team of Cinnamon Grand Colombo, promises a mouth-watering experience that showcases the best of East and West.

For reservations and enquiries, please contact +94 112 497272 or +9476 560 4972.

This collaboration marks the beginning of Chef Azam's journey to bring the best of the West and the East to Sri Lanka, celebrating the country's rich culinary heritage. The London Grill take-over promises a culinary spectacle that will delight and captivate discerning palates.