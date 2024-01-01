Russia Keeps Three Missile Carriers With 24 Kalibrs On Board In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 Monday, January 1, Russia keeps five warships in the Black Sea, including three Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to 24 missiles.

The Ukrainian Naval Forces reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

There is one enemy warship in the Sea of Azov, with no missile carriers.

In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps three warships, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, the destruction of Russia's Novocherkassk large landing ship in temporarily occupied Crimea will affect the logistical support of Russian invaders in the area.