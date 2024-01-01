Chadian Leader Says Country Moves Toward New Republic

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Chad's transitional president, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, said that the country is moving toward a new republic based on freedom, justice and national dignity following the ratification of a new constitution.

The new constitution ushered in the fifth Republic, which will establish a new balance of powers, strong and republican institutions and "true grassroots" democracy through strong decentralization, Deby said, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I am committed to making the fifth Republic a strong and ambitious Republic, meeting the demands of our populations and adapting to the realities of a rapidly changing continent," Deby said in a televised address to the nation.

"This fifth Republic will fully embrace our trajectory, will be in tune with our cultural roots and our times, and will respond to the legitimate expectations of a people who have suffered too much. I am committed to working even harder for a fairer and more equitable society," he added.

On Thursday, Chad's Supreme Court announced that a new constitution passed in a popular referendum on Dec. 17 with 85.90 percent of approval.

The political and military situation in Chad has deteriorated since 2021 following the death of former President Idriss Deby Itno. Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has since led a transitional military council to govern the country.

