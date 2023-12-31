SSU Completes Many Special Operations On Land, At Sea This Year Maliuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) completed many of its planned special operations on land and at the sea.

The relevant statement was made by Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Head, Major General Vasyl Maliuk in his address on the New Year's Eve, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The year 2023 became another heroic page of the Ukrainian people in the struggle against the enemy. We once again showed the world our invincibility and unity. Every day, the Defense Forces do their best to bring Ukraine one step closer to Victory. We stand firmly on our land. The best sons and daughters of Ukraine give their lives for it. In the same way, it was protected by our glorious Cossack ancestors, because will and freedom have always been the highest value for Ukrainians,” Maliuk noted.

In his words, the SSU is inspired by Ukraine's glorious history but, at the same time, is constantly looking for new technological solutions to surprise the enemy as much as possible. This year the SSU has completed many of its planned operations on land and at the sea.

“We work together with our comrades from the Defense Forces in the hottest spots of the war, from the Kherson region to the Donetsk region. Our drones burn down Russian equipment. Snipers reach targets at a record distance. Counterintelligence and defense counterintelligence apprehend traitors and collaborators to remove the fifth column inside the country. Cyber specialists repel thousands of Russian cyberattacks, protecting critical infrastructure, while SSU investigators in a quality manner document all war crimes committed by the Russian army,” Maliuk emphasized.

He praised the daily contribution of the SSU in Ukraine's future victory and mentioned that they know what they defend and fight for, namely the country's peace and prosperity.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine