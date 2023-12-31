Ukrainian Commanders Congratulate Military On Upcoming New Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has congratulated the Ukrainian military on the upcoming New Year.

Ukraine's military command posted their greetings on social media, Ukrinform reports.

"The year 2023 is passing. Another extremely difficult year of our struggle for our land and freedom. It was a year when Ukraine persevered. It survived thanks to you - Ukrainian soldiers and sailors, sergeants and officers. Thanks to each of you," Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi posted on Facebook .

He thanked the military for their "resilience and dedication to the great cause of defending Ukraine."

"I bow my head to Ukrainian soldiers who died fighting for their homeland. They remain forever in our hearts," he said.

According to Zaluzhnyi, the year 2024 will not be easy, as the struggle for freedom and the future of Ukrainian children continues.

At the same time, he said he believes that Ukraine's defense forces will pass all tests with dignity and will continue to bring victory closer step by step.

"Everyone who is currently in combat, at an observation post, conducting reconnaissance or destroying the enemy with drones. [...] Happy New Year to everyone who believes in and helps the Ukrainian Armed Forces! We will win together! Glory to the Ukrainian defenders," Zaluzhnyi stressed.

Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi in a post on Telegram called on citizens to thank the Ukrainian defenders today, who are holding back the enemy's attack in the trenches along the entire front line, for the opportunity for Ukrainians to celebrate the New Year in warm and bright homes.

"In 2022, we showed the whole world our indomitability by stopping and pushing back the invaders. In 2023, we continued to bring our victory closer, preventing the enemy from succeeding. Today, we continue to hold the eastern front so that the destructive 'russian peace' does not come to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Kupiansk and other Ukrainian cities. We push back the enemy and win back Ukrainian land at every opportunity, proving to the whole world that we can recapture what belongs to us," the commander said.

He said that many Ukrainian soldiers had already given their lives for this. "Glory and honor to each and every one of them," the general said.

Syrskyi said he would like the coming year to be victorious for Ukraine, all defenders to return to their families alive and unharmed and the sounds of air raid sirens and explosions from enemy shells to remain in the past.

"May the New Year be a year of unity and victory! Happy New Year! Glory to Ukraine!" he added.

Commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, addressed the Ukrainian military on Facebook .

He said the outgoing year was not easy, but Ukrainian forces managed to stand and continue to move forward.

According to Naiev, quite a lot has been done in 2023. In particular, mobile fire groups were created in a short period of time. Their fighters are armed and trained to engage aerial targets.

Fortification structures of long-term use have been created in dangerous areas of the border. Tens of kilometers of minefields were laid, and hundreds of thousands of meters of trenches and anti-tank ditches were dug.

A number of exercises were also conducted for the soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces, the National Guard of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy.

Naiev stated that "contrary to all the predictions of skeptics, Ukraine has not fallen, but is staunchly defending its historical right to a full-fledged free existence in the civilized world."

"We will definitely liberate the occupied territories and end this terrible war victoriously! Happy New Year 2024! Glory to Ukraine!" the lieutenant general added.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, also addressed Ukrainian troops on Telegram .

"This year we went through many challenges. We fought for our country, for our families and for their freedom," he said.

According to the commander, the next year will not be easier. The year 2024 will bring new challenges and new battles, because there is no other way to victory.

"But with the united efforts of the Ukrainian people and their troops, we will overcome everything," the general said.