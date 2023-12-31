Ukraine's Defense Forces Repel 13 Enemy Assaults In Left-Bank Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled 13 Russian assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

The relevant statement was made by the South Operational Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Russian troops continue attempts to push Ukrainian forces out of their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian military are firmly holding defense and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

In the past 24 hours, at least 10 Russian occupiers have been eliminated and eight enemy military vehicles destroyed in that area. Further reconnaissance efforts are underway, the South Operational Command added.

At the same time, Russians are carrying out active aerial reconnaissance, trying to pressure with artillery attacks and using combat drones against settlements in the Kherson region.

Russian occupiers are spreading disinformation about the potential use of chemical weapons.

“Ukraine's Defense Forces are firmly holding positions and prepared for any insidious provocations by the enemy. They inflict fire damage on the enemy's deployment points, firing positions and rear lines,” the South Operational Command stressed.

According to the available data, over the past day, Russians have used one FPV drone against Mykhailivka and two fragmentation munitions from other drone modifications against Zolota Balka, situated on the right bank of the Dnipro River. Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.

The enemy also launched 14 artillery attacks on settlements. Four Russian artillery strikes targeted Kherson and five – Antonivka. The enemy shelling affected the Kherson region's Tomyna Balka, Mykhailivka and Beryslav; Mykolaiv region's Ochakiv and Solonchaky.

Following Russian attacks, two civilians were killed. Four administrative buildings were damaged, as well as an educational institution, a point of invincibility, and over 10 detached houses.