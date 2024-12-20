Saint Nicholas Church In Kyiv Damaged Due To Russian Missile Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a morning missile strike on Kyiv, the Saint Nicholas Church sustained damage to its facade stained glass windows and towers. This church, a national architectural landmark, was affected by the blast wave.

According to Ukrinform, this information was provided by Father Pavlo Vyshkovskyi, the Rector of the Saint Nicholas Roman Catholic Parish in Kyiv.

"The main towers have been damaged, awaiting the return of the crosses. The glass was shattered, and some of the front stained glass windows were also damaged. However, other buildings around the church have suffered much more. Thank God, no one was injured. There was a Mass in the church this morning; I was also there. We are waiting for a commission from the Ministry of Culture. There are many firefighters around," said Father Vyshkovskyi.

Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service (SES) and other relevant agencies are currently on duty around the church.

The Ukrainian International Institute of Restoration reported on Facebook : "The blast wave damaged the facade stained glass windows of the Saint Nicholas Church, a national cultural heritage monument (protection number 260108/1). The blast wave also damaged windows in the administrative building of the National House of Music, which is located next to the church."

As reported by Ukrinform, a fire broke out in the Saint Nicholas Church on September

3, 2021, resulting in the destruction of the organ. The cause of the fire was a short circuit in the organ. The fire damaged the building's interior decoration and the instrument.

In September

2020, the government issued a directive to transfer the Saint Nicholas Church to the permanent free use of the Saint Nicholas Parish of the Kyiv-Zhytomyr Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church in Ukraine. This can only happen after changes are made to the legislation and once the National House of Organ and Chamber Music is relocated to another building.

The Saint Nicholas Church in Kyiv was built between 1899 and 1909 in the neo-Gothic style by architect Vladyslav Horodetsky.