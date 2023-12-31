Azerbaijani Sportsmen Achieve Historic Milestone With Record-Breaking 1472 Medals

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced the
remarkable achievement of Azerbaijani athletes throughout 2023.
In 2023, the national sportsmen won a total number of 1472
medals, setting a new record in Azerbaijan sports history, Azernews reports.
Out of the total medal count, 799 medals (214 gold, 208 silver,
377 bronze) were earned from the Olympics sports list, 587 medals
(223 gold, 159 silver, 205 bronze) from non-Olympic competitions,
and 86 medals (27 gold, 31 silver, 28 bronze) from the Paralympics
sports list.
Moreover, as a tribute to the 100th anniversary of National
Leader Heydar Aliyev and Year of Heydar Aliyev, a total of 474
sporting events were organized across Azerbaijan, drawing the
participation of 64,925 individuals.
Of these, 89 events were hosted by the Ministry of Youth and
Sports and sports federations, attracting 32,190 participants. The
remaining 385 events took place in various regions of the country,
with 32,735 participants.
At the same time, 81 mass sporting events were held as a part of
13 nationwide projects, bringing together a total of 36,600
individuals.
