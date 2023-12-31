MEEZA Wins Two Prestigious Awards At Global Business Outlook Awards 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MEEZA QSTP LLC (Public), Qatar's leading Managed IT and Data Centre services Provider which was recently listed on the Main Market of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), has won the Most Innovative ICT Services Provider in Qatar while MEEZA Academy was recognised as the Most Innovative ICT Learning Advisory Initiative for Graduates at the Global Business Outlook Awards 2023.

MEEZA was crowned with both awards in recognition of its excellence in the ongoing efforts to improve, develop, and provide the latest IT solutions and cloud services to its customers in line with its future vision and Qatar National Vision 2030. These awards stand as a testimony to its commitment to supporting graduates and promising cadres in this crucial field, which lies within its initiative to prepare a new generation of experts capable of meeting the growing requirements in the information technology sector in Qatar.

On this occasion, Mohsin Nasser Al Marri (pictured), Acting CEO of MEEZA, said:“We are delighted to receive these two prestigious awards from Global Business Outlook magazine, which serve as a valuable addition to MEEZA's collection of local, regional, and global accolades. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation, a cornerstone in our strategic approach and business framework. Our aim is to provide effective and secure IT solutions and services that not only meet the needs of our customers but also contribute to cost reduction and facilitate the rapid expansion into new markets amidst the fast-paced technological landscape.”

He added,“This acknowledgment places additional responsibilities on us towards our customers and motivates us to continue to drive innovation as we take our next steps. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our employees, customers and shareholders for their role in leading MEEZA towards playing a key role in accelerating digital transformation efforts in Qatar and the region.”

The Global Business Outlook Awards celebrate the best companies in technology and beyond as they recognise organisations for their outstanding results and global market performance. The process of evaluation of the winners is based on a wide range of qualitative and quantitative criteria such as business size, innovation, leadership, asset quality, profits, efficiency rates and other key performance indicators.