FORE School Of Management Organized XXVIII Convocation At Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

New Delhi, 26th December 2023: FORE School of Management (FSM), New Delhi, held the XXVIII Convocation on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The event was graced by Shri Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, MapmyIndia.



Dr. Subir Verma, Director, FSM welcomed the Chief Guest and addressed the passing out students that "In FORE School of Management, we take pride in that we do not just teach you the principles and grammar of management. More than that, we build character. I know that this array in your portfolio will enable each one of you to bring laurels to yourself, your family, and to this Institute. Our best wishes are always there for you.". He wished all the post-graduating students success and encouraged them to bring more laurels to yourself, your family, to FSM and to the nation. Our best wishes and life-long support are always for you all.



Presenting the activity report, Dr. Verma highlighted the milestones that FSM achieved for the year 2022-23.



Dr. Verma mentioned that "Our Faculty members have to their credit 95 publications including publications of high-quality research articles in A and A* star category journals along with high no. citations".



Dr. Verma also highlighted that "Our final placements for Batch 2021-23 were both faster and better. Better was manifested in a higher median CTC, better quality of Companies and multiple job offers for students. Apart from higher salary packages, there has been an improvement in the diversity of recruiters as well. Batch 2021-2023 witnessed the participation of leading companies like McKinsey & Company, PwC India, Arcesium, IBM, Adani Group, Nestle, Bank of America, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, HSBC India, Deloitte USI, ITC, Capgemini, Gartner etc. The highest package was Rs. 30 Lakhs per annum and the average being Rs. 14.5 lakhs per annum. We are glad to inform, that placements for the batch of 2022-24 are going strong and we expect to scale even greater heights. For Summer Placements, both the highest and average stipends are higher than in previous years. The highest stipend offered was Rs. 1 Lakh per month."



Emphasizing the importance of the role of faculty, Dr. B.B.L. Madhukar, Chairman said, "The members of the faculty at FSM are drawn from leading national and international institutions and industries, are engaged in extensive research and consulting, and possess myriad management skills. Eminent personalities and senior corporate professionals are invited from time to time to share their experiences and discuss real-world managerial practices and market opportunities and challenges with the students". He also announced that "FORE School of Management is in the process of starting extended Campuses and Courses in various places." He concluded his address by wishing the Post-Graduating Students Good Luck and said "Certainly, remember the institute; remember your guardians and parents, who may have sacrificed a great deal to get you here".



Chief Guest, Shri Rakesh Verma addressed the post-graduating students "Over time, the trajectories of each will start to move differently, some will go on to do very well, some better than average and some may not be able to navigate their careers to their satisfaction. What may be those differentiating factors that will allow you to shine. The dos and don'ts. You can find many such from so many channels of information available today." He shared a few pointers to bring focused prospective at this point i.e., Your dependability - Your Reputation - You have a clean slate when you are starting out but soon your actions will speak louder than work and your reputation will start taking shape. And opportunities flow from your reputation. You will not be taken seriously if you are not viewed as being dependable; Innovate, Innovate, Innovate - it's about building upon existing ideas, enhancing processes, and pushing boundaries.; Dealing with Challenges â€“ Embrace the challenges without getting demoralized or demotivated by these roadblocks; Seek Mentors - seek out mentors who can guide and inspire you; Culture of your Organisation - The culture of an organization is like its unique fingerprint, crafted by the collective beliefs, values, and behaviours of its members ; It is all about people - your success is intrinsically tied to how you build your team, and the positive impact you are able to create in the lives of your team members."



Dr. Vinayshil Gautam, Vice Chairman while proposing a vote of thanks, addressed the guests that " Over the years, FSM have been evolving and also made progress. But, few of the dots have become constant such as creating dependability. He concluded the convocation by quoting "You must be willing to dare if you wish to become an entrepreneur. Risk taking is necessary for profit maximization."



A total of 900 participants including faculty members, students, parents, delegates from media, witnessed this XXVIII convocation of FSM.





About FSM



The Foundation for Organisational Research and Education (FORE) is committed to the advancement of Management Education, Research, Training, and Consultancy. Incorporated in 1981, as a non-profit institution, FORE has been working with industry and academia to develop new domains of managerial thought and education and contribute to building leaders in today's global business environment.

