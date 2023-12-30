Expert Council Created Under Culture Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
An Expert Council has been created under the Culture Ministry to
identify immovable cultural property.
The council was established in order to make appropriate
additions and changes to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers
of Azerbaijan dated August 2, 2001 No. 132 "On approval of the
distribution by degree of significance of immovable historical and
cultural monuments taken under state protection in the territory
Republic of Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.
The Expert Council includes the Ministry of Culture, the State
Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural
Heritage, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture,
the Main Department of Architecture and Urban Planning of the City
of Baku, the Executive Power of the City of Baku, the State Service
for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, State Tourism
Agency, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Civil
Engineering, Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, Institute of
Archeology and Anthropology of ANAS, Office of the Icherisheher
State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Office of the Shusha
State Reserve and the Nakhchivan Culture Ministry.
The rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and
Construction, Professor Gulchohra Mammadova, was elected Chairman
of the Expert Council.
A secretariat of the council has been created in the State
Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural
Heritage.
A working group of specialists on architectural and
archaeological monuments has been formed under the Culture
Ministry.
Currently, the working group is monitoring, identifying and
inventorying immovable cultural property in the city of Baku.
