Gulf News Publishes Article On Azerbaijan's Landmarks

Dubai-based Gulf News (gulfnews) has published an article
highlighting Azerbaijan's landmarks and its stunning nature, Azernews reports.
Headlined“An Azerbaijan Odyssey," the article says:“We
strolled towards Nizami Street, a bustling pedestrianised avenue,
eager to immerse ourselves in the city's nightlife, capturing the
glimpses that painted Baku's beauty before us.
The next day, we ventured into the old city, classified as a
World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Most of the majestic and beautiful
monuments were built between the 11th and 16th centuries, which
contribute to the charm and beauty of Baku, drawing visitors to
admire their historical and architectural significance. Maiden
Tower, Shirvan Shah's Palace, and the Fortress Walls collectively
stand as the crowning glory of Baku's Old City.
The most fascinating place to visit was the Museum of Miniature
Books, which offers a unique perspective on the evolution of
bookmaking and printing techniques throughout history. It's a
testament to human resourcefulness and creativity to condense vast
knowledge and literature into such minuscule forms.”
Sharing their impressions about Azerbaijan, the author noted
that on the third day, they explored the modern facet of Baku.“The
Flame Towers dominate the skyline of the city with a beautiful
display of lasers at night. Baku's futuristic landscape is further
highlighted by the prominent presence of the Heydar Aliyev Centre,
a new modern boulevard along the Caspian Sea, and Baku's Upland
Park, the highest point in the Azerbaijani capital, opening a
panoramic view of the city and its bay.
We stayed at two hidden paradises in Azerbaijan, Shaki, and
Gabala over the next three days. Sheki, Azerbaijan's Silk Road city
now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, embraced by lush greenery and
nestled in the foothills of the Caucasus Mountains, is known for
its cobbled streets, ornate architecture, the mesmerising Palace of
Sheki Khans, and traditional cuisines, especially Sheki Piti.
Gabala, on the other hand, combines nature's beauty with modern
attractions. The beautiful scenery, like hills and forests, makes
it perfect for outdoor adventures. We took a cable car up Tufandag
Mountain and saw an amazing view of the city and its snow-covered
tall mountains from the top,” the author emphasized.
