'Mr Covid' Alain Berset Bids Farewell To Parliament

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) 中文 (zh) “新冠先生”阿兰·贝尔赛告别议会



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

On Thursday the native of Fribourg looked back on these two decades, saying that“a lot of things didn't work out, that's part of political life”. But even in the most difficult moments,“I have learnt like never before”.

+ Alain Berset: 'I faced unprecedented brutality'

The past few years of his mandate were marked by the Covid pandemic. Berset, 51, appeared at press conferences almost every week to present measures to combat Covid-19 and became a key figure in the daily lives of the Swiss people. He has also made a name for himself with his famous expression“as quickly as possible, but as slowly as necessary”.

+ Switzerland's 19 living ex-presidents: a world record

The Social Democrat also won the battle against his own camp over the revision of the pension system and raised the retirement age for women to 65. During the winter session, he also finalised the uniform financing of inpatient, outpatient and long-term care. This project was launched in 2009, when he was still a member of the Senate.

“I'm leaving. I'll be with you in spirit, in friendship”. He could almost have said“I love you”, but“that's too much for a Thursday morning”, he said with a smile.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ...External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .