Rhine Flood Creates Several Problems In Germany

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In Germany, as a result of the flooding of the Rhine River, life
in Cologne, Bonn, Dusseldorf was paralyzed, Azernews reports, citing the European Bureau of
Report.
The water level in these cities, located on the banks of one of
the longest rivers in Europe, has risen by 2 meters over the past
week and reached 6.5 meters.
As a result, houses, work offices, shopping facilities, and
parks were under water. The flooding of the river has created
problems, especially with traffic.
Ferry flights were postponed due to flooding of ports, and the
movement of cargo ships was limited. The movement of ships carrying
fuel has been temporarily suspended, which has led to an increase
in fuel prices.
It should be noted that the last such natural disaster in
Germany was recorded in 2021. Then the water level in the Rhine
exceeded 8 meters, resulting in the death of 135 people.
