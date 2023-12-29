(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Shop, Win and Celebrate the End of 2023: Another Week of Exceptional Experiences Await This Dubai Shopping Festival











Make the most of the last days of 2023 and get ready to ring in the New Year in spectacular style with star-studded concerts, fireworks, drone and light shows

Week three highlights also include the start of the DSF Sale Season, raffles and prizes galore, family-friendly events and so much more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 29 December:Make magical memories in the final days of 2023 and get ready to ring in the New Year in spectacular style as Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) lines up another week of exceptional experiences and fun-filled moments for all the family.From breathtaking NYE fireworks and star-studded concerts to the start of the DSF sale season and captivating city-wide festivals, there is something for everyone at the most magical time of year. To ensure you don't miss out on any of the excitement, here are the must-see highlights for the upcoming week this DSF.NYE CELEBRATIONS:There is no place in the world like Dubai when it comes to extraordinary New Year's Eve celebrations and there's no doubt that NYE 2023 will be a city-wide celebration bucket list for all; with spectacular gala dinners, huge headline acts, parties, free family-friendly entertainment and attractions, and pyrotechnical displays lighting up the Emirate's top attractions and most iconic venues.Get ready for an unforgettable midnight countdown as we bid farewell to 2023 with a bang at the annual New Year's Eve fireworks in Dubai. Prepare to be dazzled as the sky explodes with vibrant colours and illuminates Al Seef, Bluewaters & The Beach, JBR, and Hatta presented by Al Zarooni Group in the most breathtaking displays the city has ever seen. Each location will feature a special midnight display precisely at 11:59pm, marking the arrival of the New Year in magnificent fashion.Music enthusiasts can celebrate the end of 2023 in style at Dubai Opera, where the talented American singer Fantastic Negrito will grace the stage with a phenomenal performance. Accompanied by the energetic Dubai Opera Big Band and DJ Slim, guests can revel in a night of non-stop entertainment and savour delectable dining options. As the clock nears midnight, attendees will be guided to the promenade to witness the legendary Burj Khalifa fireworks, providing a fitting finale to 2023.If you prefer to welcome 2024 with your toes in the sand, Zero Gravity Dubai is the ultimate beachfront destination. Prepare to be mesmerised by a spectacular beach festival featuring performances by Rudimental, Sigala, and Nathan Dawe, all while fireworks illuminate the night sky. For a more elegant affair, Atlantis, The Palm's New Year's Eve Gala awaits with the captivating presence of English musical sensation Sting. Accompanied by a 30-piece live band and an exquisite buffet spread, guests will be treated to a truly unforgettable experience.And let's not forget the sensational Dubai Lights DSF Drone Show, a free-entry event taking place at The Beach, JBR, and Bluewaters. Be captivated at 8pm and 10pm as 800 drones take flight, forming an awe-inspiring visual spectacle that tells the story of Dubai's past and future.FESTIVAL VIBES:Don't forget to check out the final days of Canteen X at Mushrif Park, running until 31 December 2023. Taking its cue from culinary veteran Beach Canteen, this innovative new dining pop up delivers great food and good times, all surrounded by nature, and has quickly become the ultimate hangout spot. Taking place from 4pm to 1am, there are over 20 homegrown casual foodie concepts to explore across five different categories: Tuck into juicy sliders at Burgers Galore! featuring brands such as Maxzi the Good Food Shop, CRMBZ, Alien Burger, and BRGRS. Families will also be thrilled to discover a wide range of amazing activities specially curated for the little ones. From inflatables and trampolines to thrilling bungee experiences, there's no shortage of excitement for the kids to enjoy. But that's not all! There is also an extraordinary outdoor cinema experience exclusively designed for Canteen X. Set up in the parking area, this one-of-a-kind cinema will showcase family friendly movies, which guests can tune into from the comfort of their cars, creating a unique and unforgettable cinematic experience under the stars.Another not-to-be-missed event is the legendary Etisalat MOTB, the ultimate alternative shopping experience that has become a hip cornerstone of DSF. Located in the vibrant Dubai Design District (d3) from 5 to 14 January, you can discover Instagram-worthy finds from the coolest homegrown brands to regional names; from the best in urban streetwear to throwback sportswear and incredible vintage must-haves and treasures that you won't find in the mall. And that's not all... Makeup enthusiasts, this one's for you! Etisalat MOTB is introducing the all-new Fenty Beauty Drive in at the parking lot. Swing by to get your shade matched, snag the best products, and enjoy an exclusive sneak peek at upcoming launches. Don't forget to groove to your favorite tunes on the Fenty Style JukeBox, and who knows, you might even score some extra Fenty goodies along the way. Foodies will be spoilt for choice too with loads of on-trend dining experiences from homegrown culinary stars such as Mamafri, Not So Guilty and CRMBZ, across different categories, including Fast Bites - an array of cool concepts across regional and international cuisines; Asian Lane - food trucks offering delicious Thai, Japanese, Korean and other amazing Asian cuisines; and Health Corner - nourishing dishes for both body and mind. If you're craving for something sweet, that too is available at Etisalat MOTB along with the perfect cup of coffee or tea. There's even an experiential cafe - the ideal spot to capture creative content for the grid.That's not all! Grab your friends and family and head over to Souq Al Freej at Al Warqa 3 Park from 15 to 31 December for a one-stop-shop for handcrafted goods, stylish fashion products, and exquisite trinkets. And while you're there, be sure to tantalise your taste buds with the delectable food and beverage options available.DUBAI LIGHTSLook out for something extra special as building facades are transformed into wonderful playgrounds with the arrival of The Anooki as part of Dubai Lights. These giant lovable inflatable characters are making their first appearance in the city at different locations throughout DSF. Catch them at Hatta, until 31 December, Al Seef and Dubai Design District (d3) until 14 January; and at Etisalat MOTB at d3 from 5 to 14 January. Created by French designers, Moetu Batlle and David Passegand, The Anooki have embarked on a global journey, sharing their planet-positive messaging about how precious our Earth is, while charming everyone they meet along the way. Be sure not to miss them while they're in town.Dubai Lights also comes to the historical heart of the city with the arrival of Dubai Neon. Throughout Al Seef and the Gold Souk neighbourhoods, neon lights installations spark a wonderland of positivity and inspiration with vibrant uplifting messages and enlightening quotes. Get set to be mesmerised by the Creekside as 40 Abras light up in neon, creating the perfect Instagrammable backdrop, transforming the waterfront into a kaleidoscope of colour, reflecting and refracting light across the old town. What's more, visitors to Al Seef can also catch a beautiful display of fireworks, showing at 9pm until 4 January, 2024. And don't forget to say hello to Modesh and Dana, with the giant Modesh Inflatable lighting up the City Centre Mirdif. What's more, Amazon Wonder at Palm West Beach features life-size installations of Amazonian parrots plus stunning artworks of flowers and leaves from the world's largest tropical rainforest.RAFFLES AND PRIZES:DSF at Majid Al Futtaim malls will also bring the biggest prize of the year with an incredible AED 1 million in cash to be won by one lucky shopper. Until 14 January 2024, shoppers who spent just AED 300 at any MAF mall can scan their receipts on the SHARE Rewards app to enter the draw for the mega prize.Make sure you don't miss out on the exciting offers during DSF. One of the highlights is the DSF Daily Surprises, where you can enjoy amazing deals from different brands every day. These deals are revealed just 24 hours before they go live, adding an element of anticipation to your shopping experience. Keep an eye out on the website and DSF social channels for updates.Start your 2024 with a chance to embark on a world tour with Emirates Airline. By spending AED 100 at participating stores across various categories such as shopping, dining, beauty and wellness, leisure and entertainment, pharmacy, and grocery stores, you have an opportunity to win 1 million Skywards Miles. Lucky shoppers will soar to new heights with the Dubai flagship carrier. To participate, make sure to download the Skywards Everyday App and link your Visa or Mastercard payment cards. One fortunate winner will receive 500,000 miles, while two additional winners will each receive 250,000 miles. Moreover, from 23 to 29 December, spending AED 250 will earn you 500 bonus miles per transaction.At Dubai Festival City Mall, you have a chance to win a Land Cruiser VXR. Simply spend AED 300 at participating stores, and you'll be entered into a raffle draw for the opportunity to win the keys to a new set of wheels.From 29 to 31 December, Club Apparel members can shop at participating brands to earn five times the Club Apparel points and enjoy a shopping experience filled with rewards. Download the Club Apparel app from the app store or through the website, and get shopping across various brands and categories.During DSF Love Diamond Week, which runs from 26 December 2023 to 1 January 2024, Damas is offering shoppers an incredible opportunity to win one of seven exquisite diamond sets from the Gaia Collection. Each set includes a pendant chain, ring, and a pair of stunning earrings. By spending AED 500 in-store, you will automatically enter the raffle. Additionally, Damas Jewellery is providing discounts of up to 50 percent on select items during the promotion. Furthermore, every acquisition of diamond jewellery worth AED 3000 will earn shoppers a gift voucher worth AED 300.Take advantage of the partnership between DSF and Tickit, a first of its kind rewards programme. Until 14 January, Tickit members who link their Visa or Mastercard can enter a draw to win the DSF Golden Tickit, which consists of 100,000 Tickit points worth AED 100,000. The minimum spend required to qualify for the draw is just AED 200. To complete your entry into the prize draws, ensure that your UAE-issued Visa or Mastercard, whether debit or credit, is linked to your account. Tickit members can also participate in the Tickit Daily Giveaway and have a chance to win incredible prizes such as passes, dining experiences, cooking classes, complimentary hotel stays, and shopping vouchers.During DSF 2024, Mercato guarantees an exhilarating blend of unbeatable deals, engaging family activities, live shows, and exciting opportunities to win weekly valuable cash prizes. Shoppers can head to some of their favorite stores at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah and take advantage of incredible discounts ranging from 25 per cent to 75 per cent off, and in addition to that, every AED 200 spent at Mercato or Town Centre Jumeirah, brings the opportunity to enter special prize draws for a chance to win a weekly cash prize worth AED 25,000. Mercato will also host live shows such as 'The Streets of London,' 'Ticket to Hollywood,' and the 'Musical Mega Mix,' along with gaming experiences at 'Lanes N Games' and an incredible range of activities alongside delicious menu items that 'Food Trends' has to offer.Shop across Jumbo stores across Dubai this DSF for AED 500 to qualify for draws that can win you mega prizes, with a total of 38 winners that will receive offers for premium experiences, 5 winners taking home a brand new iPhone 15 Pro Max, and 4 mega winners that will receive 22k Gold Bars weighing 250g. What's more, look forward to crazy daily deals, limited time offers over the weekend, and reduced prices every Friday onTUNES DXBBack by popular demand, Tunes DXB returns with a massive line-up of live music this DSF, championing the best of local and regional talent. Enjoy vibrant beats and melodies against the beautiful winter backdrop at locations city-wide from 5 January until 14 January 2024, when music fans will be able to attend free shows at temporary stages set up at different city-wide locations, including Bluewaters, Al Khawaneej Walk, Al Seef, BoxPark, Bluewaters, Dubai Festival City Mall, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Global Village, Kite Beach and DxBike, located next to Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City. Tunes DXB is an extraordinary electric showcase that brings together the city's unmatched top local talent in addition to must-see regional talents transforming the entire urban landscape into a dazzling symphony of song and dance. During the nine-day festival, vibe along to the soul-stirring sounds of busker-style musicians and get set to be swept off your feet by electrifying live performances. This year, a massive line of 53 artists is set to wow the crowds across the city's urban landscape with the sounds of R&B, hip-hop, soul, rock and pop, fusion and the best of Bollywood.CARNIVALS AND EVENTSSave the date for the exciting three-day Dubai Police Carnival happening at City Walk from 4 to 7 January 2024. From 4 pm until 11 pm daily, join Dubai Police in a grand celebration of innovation, safety, and entertainment at this extraordinary event. At the carnival, you'll have the opportunity to witness the future of law enforcement as cutting-edge projects are unveiled, showcasing the latest advancements in safety and technology. Prepare to be amazed as you immerse yourself in a vibrant and festive atmosphere filled with live musical performances that will keep your spirits soaring.Hold your breath as Dubai Police's elite motorcycle team takes the stage, showcasing daring stunts and acrobatics that push the boundaries of control and precision. Experience the adrenaline rush as you witness their awe-inspiring display. But that's not all! Don't miss the chance to get up close and personal with a stunning collection of supercars used by Dubai Police, renowned for their speed and style. Marvel at these high-performance vehicles and appreciate their beauty and power.Also, make sure to head to the Armani/Priv Haute Couture Fragrances L'Exposition at Dubai Opera Garden which runs daily from 10am to 10pm from 9 until 14 January 2024. For more than 15 years, Armani/Priv has infused the spirit of Giorgio Armani's Haute Couture into unique fragrances. Residents and visitors get a chance to the confidential world of Armani Priv and experience its essence. The pop-up will reveal the know-how initiated by the architect of Priv, Giorgio Armani, and give guests the chance to see the inspiration and creation behind the brand's most globally famous scents. Experience each collection within the Armani/Priv range in an immersive way, including Les Eaux, La Collection, Les Terres Prcieuses, and Les Mille et Une Nuits, as well as a selection of limited-edition fragrances that directly interpret individual Armani/Priv Haute Couture collections: Les Éditions Couture.Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Running from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, get set to see the city at its best during the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy Dubai's perfect winter weather. Adventures are waiting to be discovered in every corner – from enchanting experiences to out of this world entertainment – each and every day, for 38 days. And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring homegrown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone.