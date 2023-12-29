Successful Cyber Security Workshop Explores Strategic Vision And AI In Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

On December 21st, a highly successful Cyber Security Workshop was held, organized by 42 Abu Dhabi , Cyber Security Council and ANXINSEC. The workshop, titled“Navigating the Future: Cyber Security in a Digital Age”.The event brought together Anxinsec's cybersecurity professionals and passionate students from 42 Abu Dhabi to delve into topics in the field.

The workshop's highlight was H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security Council UAE, delivering a captivating keynote on cybersecurity's Strategic Vision. Emphasizing our commitment to a resilient cyber ecosystem, Dr. Al Kuwaiti stressed the importance of sharing experiences, fostering continuous learning, and cultivating innovation to address cybersecurity challenges and equip future leaders with essential skills.

H . E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, said:“Collaborating with 42 Abu Dhabi and Anxinsec is a significant step towards promoting an understanding of cyber threats among students and the future generation of digital leaders. Our objective is to empower them with the knowledge and tools necessary for driving a secure future for the UAE.”

Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi , said:“Through our disruptive learning methodology and workshops with key stakeholders like the UAE Cyber Security Council and Anxinsec, we are determined to pave the way for a more secure digital future”.

Anxinsec's security specialist team comprising shared their knowledge and experiences in sessions focusing on "AI in Cybersecurity" and effective strategies against ransomware attacks. Attendees had the chance to exchange ideas, share best practices, and establish valuable connections within the cybersecurity community.

Alex Jiang, Chairman of Anxinsec said :“It was a great pleasure to collaborate with UAE Cyber Security Council and 42 Abu Dhabi. Anxinsec commitment extends beyond providing cutting-edge defence products and services; we are dedicated to fostering a culture of security mindfulness. This endeavor is not just about technology, it's about protecting our way of life in the digital age.”

Anxinsec, a renowned cybersecurity company specializing in protecting critical information infrastructure, is dedicated to social responsibility as it actively contributes to the cybersecurity community. Its involvement further solidifies the workshop as a hub for industry professionals to exchange insights and collectively advance the field of cybersecurity.

