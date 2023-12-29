'No Change In Rezang La Memorial...' Govt Fact-Checks Claims Of Dismantling Of Landmark In Buffer Zone (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The External Affairs Ministry on Friday rejected claims about the Rezang La war memorial being dismantled as it fell in the buffer zone designated with China. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "There is a long-standing memorial to honour the heroes of Rezang La at the border. Any imputation that there has been any change in that monument is incorrect."

The remarks came after media persons attending the weekly briefing posed questions with regard to allegations levelled by Ladakh-based politician Konchok Stanzin and the Congress about the landmark at the legendary Rezang La battle of the 1962 Sino-India conflict in Ladakh being dismantled by the Army as part of the disengagement process with China.

Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin had, some days ago, posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the site at which Major Singh fell had been dismantled as it fell in the buffer zone negotiated with China in 2021.

Media reports went on to claim that the dismantling of the site was undertaken in February 2021, after India and China announced disengagement at Pangong Tso, when a buffer zone was created on the north bank of the lake and to its south.

In the renowned battle of Rezang La, situated in the Kailash Ranges, Major Shaitan Singh and 113 soldiers displayed unwavering courage, fighting until "the last bullet, last man" against a formidable force of thousands of Chinese troops. A memorial to honour Singh was erected at the very spot where he fell, his lifeless body discovered with his right hand clutching his bullet-ridden stomach.

This historic battle, occurring on November 18, 1962, stands as a testament to unyielding valour in military records. Of the 124 men in Charlie Company, 114 sacrificed their lives at Rezang La, yet they are believed to have inflicted significant casualties on approximately 1,300 better-equipped Chinese soldiers.



The survivors' accounts, detailing how Indian soldiers took down Chinese forces with bayonets and bare hands, faced initial scepticism from commanders due to the vast difference in the size of the two forces. Singh's company consisted mainly of Ahirs, who were Yadavs, predominantly from Rewari in Haryana.

A new, larger memorial commemorating the Battle of Rezang La now stands in the Chushul Valley, approximately 3km behind the front, well within Indian territory. Inaugurated on November 18, 2021, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the complex comprises a museum, a mini-theatre screening a documentary on the battle, a substantial helipad, and various tourist amenities. Notably, the unveiling did not mention the destruction of the old memorial, preserving the memory of the valiant soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

